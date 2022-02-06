Writer ‘Heard Good Things’ About Aaron Glenn’s Candidacy With Saints

The Detroit Lions are waiting on pins and needles to see what will play out with one of the final coaching searches they have to worry about, and a new update could leave them with even more concern.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn interviewed with the New Orleans Saints this past week, and the former defensive backs coach was notably nonchalant about the experience when he spoke during the Senior Bowl. No matter how demur Glenn may have appeared, though, he may have made quite an impression on his old team.

According to writer Jeff Duncan, Glenn had a impressive interview with the Saints and might have a strong candidacy to replace Sean Payton. In spite of this, Duncan believes that Dennis Allen remains the frontrunner, however.

As the Saints prepare for their sixth & final head coaching interview with Eric Bieniemy this weekend, I still believe Dennis Allen is the frontrunner for the job. But I’ve heard a lot of good things about Aaron Glenn’s interview and candidacy. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 5, 2022

“As the Saints prepare for their sixth & final head coaching interview with Eric Bieniemy this weekend, I still believe Dennis Allen is the frontrunner for the job. But I’ve heard a lot of good things about Aaron Glenn’s interview and candidacy,” Duncan wrote on Twitter.

The Lions are hoping they can retain Glenn for at least another year or two thanks to the solid way the team’s defense played in 2021 in spite of several notable issues. Glenn seems like a rising str in the profession, and while Allen taking over seemed like a near-lock, Glenn may have complicated that a bit with a solid interview.

At this point, only time will tell if Glenn is the pick or not.

Dan Campbell ‘Nervous’ About Saints Hiring Glenn

After working with Glenn, Dan Campbell would know a thing or two about what makes Glenn special. He wanted the dfensive backs coach to be his defensive coordinator early in the process after he received the job in 2021, and now, Campbell is more than a bit concerned he may be losing his top lieutenant because he knows how good of a fit he would be for the job.

As DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman wrote from the Senior Bowl last week after Campbell met the media, the coach is a bit worried about losing Glenn to the Saints.

Dan Campbell on DC Aaron Glenn interviewing with Saints for their HC job tomorrow: “Well, he’d be a great fit. That’s why I’m nervous." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) February 2, 2022

Campbell may know a thing or two about what the Saints could want in a Payton replacement, so his take is notable here. All that is left for the fans to do is to wait and see what plays out next.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 49, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:





Glenn is thought to be head coaching material one day soon, but Lions fans will want that day to come later on. Right now, though, there is some concern that everyone will have to wait out in the coming days.

