‘Back to Fun:’ Adrian Peterson Offers Revealing Matt Patricia Assessment

The Detroit Lions have seemingly turned over a new leaf after firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Need any proof of that? Just listen to some of the players start talking.

To a man, most Lions players have been downright fired up about dropping the dead weight that has been Patricia and Quinn and have been an open book about their positive feelings. When Darrell Bevell took over, he pledged to make football fun again and so far, he’s managed to deliver on that front in a big way for his roster.

Even veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who signed with the team a few months ago before the season began, was apparently growing weary of the antics. Speaking on Thursday, Peterson admitted that once again, he’s having fun playing football. That’s a notable commentary considering Peterson’s happy and hard working nature.

Adrian Peterson said football is “back to being fun” again after the Lions’ coaching change — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 10, 2020

While Peterson didn’t say anything about Patricia specifically, the fact that he too admits football is fun again is quite the statement. Peterson has played on some bad teams and bad situations before, but for football not to be fun is a bold comment which might only prove how bad of a locker room Patricia was keeping in Detroit.

Now, Peterson’s got old friend Bevell and it seems as if he is going to enjoy the ride the rest of the way with the Lions.

Adrian Peterson Wants to Keep Playing

Once again, Peterson admitted that he want to extend his career as long as possible to the age of 40. Whether or not that happens in Detroit nobody will know, but Peterson admits that he wants to go out on top if possible with a title to help complete his resume.

Adrian Peterson said he wants to play till he’s 40 so he can win a championship, any rushing records are secondary. Also said he can play beyond 40, but figures 40 is a good age to stop at — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) December 10, 2020

Who is going to tell Peterson to stop playing considering the stats? Certainly nobody it seems. Throughout his 14-year pro career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football, so it’s not a surprise to see him setting more marks and handing out the hardware as a result. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Minnesota Vikings from 2007-2016, then landed with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and finally in Washington for the past two seasons before landing in Detroit. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame shortly after his playing days end. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro runner.

Rediscovering the fun in football could be a huge reason that Peterson is feeling so good about being able to keep going.

Player Reactions After Matt Patricia Unanimously Positive

While several Lions have shared their shock at losing the coach, many have also explained that the team is now much more loose and confident with him out of the building. An assistant coach referred to him as a dictator in a recent interview and predicted the team’s rise after being able to play loose football. To a man, the Lions looked to be more engaged and having more fun on Sunday afternoon. The level of excitement after they clawed back for the huge win over Chicago was quite palpable. Arguably, the Lions only rallied in that game because of the fact that they were motivated to win for Darrell Bevell.

It seems the Lions are all having fun again with a new approach, and that’s true for those who are young and also young at heart like Peterson.

