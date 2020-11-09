Lions’ Adrian Peterson Locked in for Revenge vs. Washington

It’s been the battle for revenge the last few weeks for several members of the Detroit Lions, and while things didn’t go well against the Minnesota Vikings, the hope is that changes in Week 10 for at least one member of the team.

Running back Adrian Peterson was unceremoniously released by the Washington Football Team a few months back and quickly signed by the Lions. Now, he’s looking to make Washington pay dearly for what he perceives is the mistake of releasing him.

Speaking in a piece by WUSA’s Darren Haynes, Peterson admitted that there is a palpable thirst for revenge on his side of things this week.

“I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn’t there,” Peterson said in the interview with Haynes. “They will get to realize what they let go.”

That’s the same kind of talk that another Lion had been putting out in recent days upon other highly publicized reunions with their former team. Just this past week, Everson Griffen hyped his return to Minnesota and was playfully jabbing Lions fans. It didn’t matter, and his new team was steamrolled 34-20.

This time, Peterson will try and do the same to Washington. But can he? That’s an important question seeing as the Lions continue to play musical chairs at running back. Peterson is still a tough runner, but it’s safe to say he’s been upstaged a bit by rookie D’Andre Swift in recent weeks. The hope is there is no temptation to ride Peterson hard simply so he can make Washington look bad for releasing him.

Clearly, though, the motivation remains for Peterson to do some damage this weekend. The only thing left to be seen is if he can get it done.

Adrian Peterson Missed Revenge vs. Vikings

The Lions struggled most of the afternoon against the Vikings, and Peterson never got going. He rushed for just 29 yards on 8 carries, and was out rushed by rookie D’Andre Swift, who piled up a solid total of 64 yards on 13 carries Sunday. If it was some revenge Peterson was looking for there, he didn’t exactly get it.

As a whole this season, Peterson has seen more than his fair share of work for the Lions, but has yet to have a game that completely opens eyes as to his talents.

Adrian Peterson Stats

In his career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Vikings from 2007-2016, then landing with the Saints and Cardinals and finally in Washington for the last 2 seasons before coming to Detroit. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame soon once his career ends given his exploits. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a 7 time Pro Bowl player and a 4 time first team All-Pro runner as well.

This season, Peterson could make NFL history with the Lions if the season finishes well enough. Peterson’s 14,216 career rushing yards coming into 2020 currently ranks fifth all-time, and he trails Barry Sanders’ 15,269 yards. That means Peterson could surpass Sanders this season if he rushes for 1,054 yards at the age of 35 in Detroit. So far, he isn’t exactly on track to getting that done given his 350 rushing yards.

It would be an interesting post script if Peterson was to play the last years of his career with the Lions and manage to surpass Sanders. That’s especially true given his standing as a long time Lions rival and classic tormentor.

Whether or not he’s able to bring that mindset to Washington and make them pay is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear he does sound motivated to do so.

READ NEXT: Lions Defense Makes Critical Mistake Again During Week 9