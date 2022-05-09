Lions Sign First Pair of 2022 Draft Picks to Rookie Contracts: Report

The Detroit Lions put the finishing touches on their 2022 NFL draft class just over a week ago, and already, the young players are beginning to get the business deals done ahead of starting work on the field.

On Monday, May 9, a pair of new Lions signed their rookie contracts, officially getting them into the mix. According to reports, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and cornerback Chase Lucas are the first players to come to agreements with the team.

Hutchinson was signed early in the morning, and his agent Mike McCartney revealed the news on Twitter. The numbers were provided by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

It’s a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal for $35,713,38 with a signing bonus of $23,153,372 https://t.co/NdD5cBDUig — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

“It’s a 4-year, fully guaranteed deal for $35,713,38 with a signing bonus of $23,153,372,” Rapoport tweeted.

Detroit also reportedly came to terms with Lucas, their seventh-round pick cornerback. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Lucas signed a deal for four-years that was worth $3,759,280.

#Lions seventh-round CB Chase Lucas has agreed to terms on his deal: four years, $3,759,280 for those scoring at home. https://t.co/8ciVZPGVWX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2022

“Lions seventh-round CB Chase Lucas has agreed to terms on his deal: four years, $3,759,280 for those scoring at home,” Garafolo tweeted.

For the Lions, it’s a terrific start to their signings this week before the team’s rookie camp opens on Friday, May 13. Detroit could figure to get all of these moves made before the week finishes out, which could be great news for the rookie class and their overall preparedness.

Lucas and Hutchinson Share Solid College Stats

It’s good to see the Lions getting this pair into the mix given what they could bring the team almost instantly. In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into the 2021 season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Play

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

Last year, his work was great on the field for Michigan. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and was a problem for whatever teams lined up against him.

For Lucas, the Lions wanted cornerback depth and found it with the former Arizona State product. Lucas was productive as it relates to ball skills, given his pass breakups. The player also comes packing another punch in terms of tackling that is impressive with 223 tackles and 6 interceptions. Lucas was a two-time second-team All-PAC-12 player at cornerback in 2017 and 2020.

Play

2022 NFL Draft: Chase Lucas Highlights Watch highlights of DB Chase Lucas from his college career. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-04-30T22:52:50Z

Add it all up and it’s nice to see the Lions getting a pair of key defensive bookends into the mix early on.

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Looking Strong

The hope is Detroit can get everybody under contract quick, as the class was very good. The Lions have been basking in their second straight strong draft in the last few years. Detroit started strong with Hutchinson from Michigan, who will be a slam-dunk fit for the defense as well as a hit locally given he grew up in town. After that, the Lions traded up for wideout Jameson Williams, who should add a dynamic element to their offense. Day two brought the team some more defensive help with gritty and classy Josh Paschal, who may also have a future in acting. Super athletic safety Kirby Joseph closed out the day, and should contend for a role quickly in the Motor City on a needy defense. During day three, the Lions added Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State linebacker James Houston and Lucas, the corner from Arizona State.

All-told, it was a solid draft for the Lions that filled plenty of needs. The excitement from this period will only help the team as it relates to building for the future. Getting these players into the mix will help their readiness for the league.

