Analyst Predicts Lions’ Next Major Franchise Face Moving Forward

Last season, it was clear that the Detroit Lions lacked any kind of concrete face of the franchise. This offseason, though, that fact was altered in a big way.

When the team selected Aidan Hutchinson in the NFL draft, it became clear that the team was going all-in on him in a variety of ways. Hutchinson is the kind of player that could be transformative for the team, both because how he plays and what he offers off the field to the team.

Writer Brent Sobleski recently took a closer look at what has been learned about every team so far in 2022, and as he revealed, it’s looking clear that Detroit has a new franchise face to rely on for the future.

“Aidan Hutchinson is now the face of the Detroit Lions franchise, and the organization is treating him as such,” Sobleski wrote in the piece definitively.

As for why that’s the case, in the mind of Sobleski, it’s more than just window dressing. Hutchinson offers the team a major boost at a major spot on the field, which could only serve to boost him and his marketability. As a result, he thinks

“The Lions have consistently been one of the league’s worst at accumulating sacks over the last three seasons, finishing in the bottom seven each time. Detroit addressed the situation with Hutchinson’s selection. The organization is subsequently doing the right thing by building around him,” Sobleski wrote.

Detroit looks poised to have a major turnaround in the coming years, and if a local player is the face at a leading spot on the roster, that would be a huge benefit to them. That’s just the outcome some are predicting when all is said and done.

Dan Campbell Lauds Hutchinson’s Start With Lions

If Hutchinson roars out of the gate and has a big season, few people will be surprised, even including Dan Campbell. Speaking with the media on Thursday, May 26, the Detroit head coach was asked about his early impressions of Hutchinson so far. As the boss said, the Lions have a player that he thinks can make an instant impact on the field given some of the things he’s already shown that he can do.

Dan Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson: "His DNA says that he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength .. to go out there and help us and help us win some games." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 26, 2022

Hutchinson has been seen as very pro ready for 2022, so the fact that he has shown these traits to the Lions already is notable. The team will want to see him get off to as fast as a start as possible to help them on defense, so this is great news for Detroit on their top pick.

Leading by example, it seems that Hutchinson is already making the right moves for the team when all is said and done.

Why Hutchinson Figures Easy Franchise Face for Detroit

Hutchinson is already a candidate to be the face of the Lions thanks not only to his skill at an important position on the field, but what he offers off of the field. While at Michigan, Hutchinson was a figure who was revered for the way he handled himself on and off the field. He’s a local prospect as well, having gone to high school and college locally before being selected to join the Lions. It’s pretty rare to see a player check off this winning trifecta for a team, which sets him up to be one of the potential future stars with the team.

Already, it’s easy to see Hutchinson as a leading man for the Lions. It’s a role that both he and the team could be comfortable with him occupying in the future.

