‘Doing Everything the Right Way:’ Aidan Hutchinson Praised by Veteran

When the Detroit Lions tabbed Aidan Hutchinson with the second-overall pick in the draft, the team likely had an idea of the character of their new player.

Even though that’s the case, Detroit has to love what they’re seeing from Hutchinson so quickly to start his new career. The edge rusher has transitioned well to the team, and has caught the attention of veteran players for his diligence and attention to detail.

After practice on Tuesday, August 2, Hutchinson was spotted getting some reps in on the field after practice by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. Center Frank Ragnow was asked about Hutchinson so far, and stated he believes the lineman has done everything right at this point.

No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson puts in some extra work on his technique after Day 2 of padded practices. #Lions teammate Frank Ragnow says he’s been showing up 30 minutes early. “He’s doing everything the right way off the field and I’m sure it’ll translate,” Ragnow said. pic.twitter.com/VuObIs3CwO — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 2, 2022

Hearing Ragnow put this praise on a rookie is big stuff. The center is one of the best in the league and has proven he understands the keys to success early in his young career. It’s good news he sees those same traits in Hutchinson right now.

Hutchinson continues to put in the work toward becoming a star in his own right with the Lions, and his veteran teammates are taking notice.

Hutchinson Blessed to Work With Lions Teammates

At the end of the day, it’s all just football to Hutchinson, and the adjustment to the league has been a learning experience he has been happy to undertake.

As Hutchinson said, getting to go up against his offensive line has been a major blessing for him at this stage of his career, and could be something which helps his development to the league.

“The whole offensive line is very talented. The fact I get to go up against them every day? It’s a blessing really, just being able to go against guys as talented as them, especially Penei (Sewell). Yeah, I’m fired up,” he explained to the media.

Hutchinson and Sewell have already collided a few times on the practice field, and such is the case with other battles, it’s just another situation where iron is sharpening iron.

Hutchinson Has Been Working Hard From Start

Coming into the NFL, Hutchinson received some major hype, but that hasn’t stopped his grind for greatness with the Lions.

Immediately after he was drafted, Hutchinson surged in terms of Defensive Rookie of the Year odds for 2022, proving that most figure he will be able to put up some significant numbers during his first season on the field. By the time the team broke out of offseason workouts, Hutchinson admitted he felt as if he had a major understanding of the team’s defense, a notable step for his readiness.

To see Hutchinson continues to work hard is great news. It seems he understands what it will take to be a success in the league. In terms of work ethic and fit, Hutchinson is a quick home run for the Lions.

The team needed a grinder that had the possibility of elevating Detroit’s defense on his own, and with every bit of praise and hard work, it seems more likely that can be the case this season.

