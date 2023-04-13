New Lions Defensive Coaches Gush Over ‘Impact Player’ Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have one of the brighter futures in the NFL, and a big reason that is the case is their young talent.

During the last two drafts, the team has added multiple players who have stepped in and helped change the narrative, but it’s possible that none have done it as well as defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson stepped up and looked like a rookie stud most of the year, and that caught the attention of some of the new Lions’ defensive coaches that have come into the mix this offseason.

Former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach John Fox has only gotten to admire Hutchinson from afar, but clearly, he likes what he has seen. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, April 12, Fox was asked about Hutchinson, and wasted no time bestowing the title of impact player upon the second-year lineman, while explaining why he is such a gravitational talent.

Detroit Lions assistant coaches meet with the media on April 12 Hear from cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler, senior defensive assistant John Fox, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and tight ends coach Steve Heiden as they speak to the media on April 12, 2023. 0:00 – 20:01 – Cornerbacks Coach Dre Bly 20:02 – 34:44 – Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler… 2023-04-12T23:07:37Z

“He’s an impact player. I think the fact he’s kind of a homegrown kid as well adds to the allure. He’s a guy that works hard. You see a lot of strain in his game when you look at him on tape. I just met him a couple days ago for the first time as a Lion, but you see great potential,” Fox said to the media.

Watching the tape, it was hard for Fox not to see that potential. Even though he is just getting to know Hutchinson as a person, he watched him as a player closely and got to know his talent. As Fox explained, he believes that Hutchinson can be even better after his rookie year given he is a solid player already.

“He had a very, very good rookie season. I think he’ll just be that much that much better for it, those experiences. He’ll just get better and better, but he’s an outstanding prospect, an outstanding player and look for a lot of improvement,” he said.

Fox was hardly the only defensive coach coming into the mix that had a glowing assessment of Hutchinson and what he can do in Detroit, however.

John Scott Jr. Glad to Have Aidan Hutchinson

It stands to reason that Hutchinson’s new position coach would be happy to have him, and that’s just what Detroit defensive line coach John Scott Jr. feels.

That makes extra sense given the encounter the duo had previously in college.

Scott came from Penn State this offseason, where his Nittany Lions didn’t have the best luck against Hutchinson head-to-head back in 2021. As part of a 21-17 win by Michigan on the road, Hutchinson had a very impressive day, showing off his pass rush power to Scott in the trenches.

“Aidan, I’m glad he’s on my side now. We had a tough one the last time I saw Aidan on the field. I think we had six snaps of offense and he had three sacks to start the game so I’m glad he’s on our side now. The guy is a high motor guy, he was extremely productive in college and I’ve watched his games from the NFL. He still plays that way,” Scott told the media.

Little changed about Hutchinson as he made his transition to the pros, and that was notable when Scott compared the college version of the player to the guy who made his pro debut in 2022.

As for where Hutchinson will go next, Scott had a solid prediction. As he said, he believes the ceiling is high for the defensive prospect, and Hutchinson can continue to make gains considering he works hard.

“I think the ceiling is as high as he wants it to be. He’s a talented guy and he works at it, so super excited to get with him and help him go where he wants to go,” Scott said.

After what he showed as a rookie, the sky could indeed be the limit for Hutchinson’s future in Detroit. It’s clear that Scott wants to find a way to help him get over the top and stay there for the future.

Aidan Hutchinson Had Solid Rookie Season

Being a rookie in the NFL is tough, but being a rookie defensive lineman can be even tougher. Hutchinson managed to hold his head above water in a big way this season and be a dominating presence on the field.

As part of his rookie campaign, Hutchinson collected 9.5 sacks, most for a rookie player in the league. He also has three interceptions to his credit as well as 52 total tackles. Most of the year, he was a menace to opposing passers.

Play

Aidan Hutchinson Season Highlights Check out highlights of DL Aidan Hutchinson from the 2022 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2023-01-25T18:45:00Z

In a game against the New York Giants, Hutchinson changed the game with a second-quarter pick of Daniel Jones.

Hutchinson would go on to claim the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year honor, and finished as the runner-up for the AP Rookie Defensive Player of the Year to cornerback Sauce Gardner for his work. It was as impressive as a season as a Detroit rookie has enjoyed since Ndamukong Suh in 2010.

With this kind of performance as a rookie, there is no reason why Hutchinson can’t help the team become a quick force in the future. His new coaches certainly believe in getting him to that point.