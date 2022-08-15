Aidan Hutchinson Receives Big Honor After First Game With Lions

Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t on the field long for the Detroit Lions in the first game of the preseason, but in a short time, he made a big impact.

Hutchinson made a key tackle for-loss early in the game, and then immediately received a double-team from Atlanta. He drew a penalty quickly after that. All in all, Hutchinson made a huge impact on the game.

It certainly appeared as if he was one of the best players on the field all night, and quickly after, Pro Football Focus validated those thoughts.

The site revealed Hutchinson as their top graded rookie from Week 1 of the preseason with a solid 88.0 rating from the game.

Aidan Hutchinson: The highest-graded 1st round rookie defender from Week 1 of the preseason 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5xlPTbZ67a — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2022

It’s not a surprise to see Hutchinson gain this honor. The lineman looked very good on the field and was consistent all game long against a very solid starting offensive line.

Hutchinson slipped in the draft by one pick because some folks weren’t sure how high his ceiling was. After this game, it certainly appears as if Hutchinson’s future is brighter than even he might realize.

That’s great news for a very needy Lions defense, who could use the kind of pressure and attacking mentality Hutchinson provided right off the bat.

Hutchinson Happy to Make First Play

Speaking to the media after the game, Hutchinson said that he appreciated the play, and also revealed an insight into how he is doing on the field so far.

"I'm just having a lot of fun out there"@aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/1Lh2lRMdKG — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2022

“It’s good to have for sure. Always, you want a lot of tackles for-loss. It was really cool. The fan reaction was great. Just having a lot of fun out there,” Hutchinson admitted to the media.

Typically, players that are having fun on the field aren’t overthinking things and are simply playing good football. That seemed like Hutchinson after watching his ability to read and react. This could lead to even better games coming down the pipe.

Already, Hutchinson is looking like a new force in the league in a short amount of time as this stat helps validate. It will be fun to watch and see how high his star can grow with a rabid fanbase that is embracing him.

Watch Hutchinson’s Big Tackle vs. Falcons

The play that Hutchinson ended up making is worth another look for Lions fans. It showed what he is capable of this coming season in Detroit given how elite it was for a young player.

Hutchinson was able to get through the line and make the huge tackle on the Falcons’ ball carrier. The play was made in the backfield behind the line of scrimmage. Here’s a look:

If that is what is to come for the Lions regularly with Hutchinson, Detroit will take it in a big way.

The defender is having fun as he gets his career off to the best possible start, and he looks and sounds very locked-in early on.

Already, the analytics are supporting Hutchinson as one of the most elite young players in the game.

