Lions Coaches Heap Praise on ‘Relentless’ Rookie Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions were likely not setting out to change the course of their entire defense with their top pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but they may have found a way to do it anyhow by landing Aidan Hutchinson.

When the Michigan defender slipped, the Lions quite literally sprinted to turn the card in, and the reason revolved around the fact that they knew how good Hutchinson was and could be for the team. Now that the staff is finally getting a look at their prospect up close, they aren’t disappointed in what they’ve seen whatsoever.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, May 26, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was asked about his early impressions of Hutchinson so far. As the boss said, the Lions have a player that he thinks can make an instant impact on the field given some of the things he’s already shown that he can do.

Dan Campbell on Aidan Hutchinson: "His DNA says that he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength .. to go out there and help us and help us win some games." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 26, 2022

Hutchinson has been seen as very pro ready for 2022, so the fact that he has shown these traits to the Lions already is notable. The team will want to see him get off to as fast as a start as possible to help them on defense, so this is great news for Detroit on their top pick.

It might be even more notable how much Hutchinson is being praised by the team’s defensive staff.

Aaron Glenn: Hutchinson Has ‘Relentless Attitude’ for Lions

Perhaps the best early complement of Hutchinson was paid by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Glenn, who is not shy to call out players for good or bad performance on the field, already seems to love what he sees from Hutchinson. A big reason? Hutchinson looks like the total package, something which Glenn told the media as DetroitLions.com’s Dannie Rogers tweeted.

#Lions Aaron Glenn on DE Aidan Hutchinson– Every thing they thought they were getting with him is there on field and in the meeting room. Unbelievable quickness, can bend and turn while working his hands. He's always working & you see that relentless attitude he had at Michigan — Dannie (@dannierogers___) May 26, 2022

So far, Hutchinson has been seen as a whole package by the Lions, which is encouraging. He is coming into the league with a lot of the same traits that folks came to know in college, and has not shown a single inkling of backing off. Calling Hutchinson relentless is also a major complement for the player.

Hutchinson Looking Like Early Rookie Award Favorite

Not unexpectedly given some of the early impressions of his game, Hutchinson is being seen as a good bet to take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and that is being proven true across the internet no matter which sports book or publication is cited.

So far, Hutchinson is the odds on favorite to claim the awards. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Hutchinson is currently a +350 to win the award. That has him in the early pole position just ahead of Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400), Travon Walker (+500), Devin Lloyd (+900), Jermaine Johnson II (+900) and Quay Walker (+900).

Who's lined up to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? 😤 @Jordan_Reid and @nfldraftscout break down the best and worst of the 2022 draft on @ESPNPlus ✍️ https://t.co/8AAOu4SYut pic.twitter.com/FwKJIJUhGR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 3, 2022

Hutchinson figures to play a huge role for Detroit’s defense as a day one starter, so it would not be a shock to see him take home some hardware if he stays healthy and plays well. The Lions have needed a young pass rushing force for a while, so it feels like a lock to say that the team will give Hutchinson plenty of chances to show his stuff.

That might be all the more true after listening to the likes of Campbell and Glenn speak about their new defender. So far, Hutchinson has done everything the duo has asked of them and more, which could lead him to see some instant success while on the field in 2022.

