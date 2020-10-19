Lions Sign Former Clemson Defender To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions always want to prioritize help in the defensive trenches, which is why it was not a surprise to see the team add just a bit more of that element on Monday morning.

Following Detroit’s Week 6 win, the Lions have made another addition to their practice squad signing defensive tackle Albert Huggins. Huggins was already with the team earlier this September, but the Lions released him. Apparently they liked what they saw, however, because they kept tabs on Huggins and have signed him to the practice squad now.

#Lions have signed DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 19, 2020

Detroit’s defense has been suspect at times in the trenches so far this season, but the team has at the very least remained healthy for the most part this year as well. That’s good news, considering the fact that the Lions have been dinged up in other seasons and forced to rely on practice squad players to play a huge role for their roster.

This season, that hasn’t been the case, which has been good news. That doesn’t stop the Lions from taking a flier on Huggins to add some depth to the roster, however. Perhaps in time, the team thinks they can find a serviceable NFL talent to play a depth role for their roster.

Albert Huggins Stats

In college with Clemson, Huggins put up 69 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and had 1 interception for the Tigers. After an impressive preseason in Houston, he was picked up by Philadelphia. Late in 2019, he played for the Eagles and racked up 3 tackles. He was waived by the Eagles this July, signed by the Texans where he spent the last month and recently waived in late August prior to the roster cut downs.

Huggins won a national title with the Tigers and their talented team, and was one of the more solid players up front that few people talked about. He does offer the Lions upside as a depth piece.

Lions Practice Squad Thin With Defense

Detroit’s practice squad has been deep most of the season, but one spot they don’t have a ton of depth is on defense. The Lions’ first practice squad only had 3 defensive lineman, and since, Jonathan Wynn has been released. Defensive tackle Kevin Strong and Frank Herron remain, and now they will be joined by Huggins who can add some depth to the spot on defense in case he is needed.

In terms of instant NFL impact, Strong is most likely to be the first call the team makes in a situation where they need a lineman to come to the roster given the fact he saw snaps, but Huggins might not be that far behind given a few teams have had him on their radar early in his career.

It will be interesting to watch and see if the Lions protect Huggins, keep him around or if he is another player in the rotation that eventually gets moved out.

Detroit has liked him enough to sign him twice, so that could be a good barometer of how they feel about his talent.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Claims Pressure Intensifying on Matt Patricia