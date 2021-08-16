Former Lions Cornerback Facing Charges Following Auto Accident: Report

The Detroit Lions are in the process of trimming their roster down ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and a surprising wrinkle popped up as they did so on Monday.

On Sunday, August 15, the Lions waived cornerback Alex Brown from the roster. On Monday, August 16, the team also revealed the release of tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. Those two moves may have ended up related in the end thanks to an incident over the weekend.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to a report from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Brown is being investigated after an auto accident that took place early in the morning on August 15. The accident was apparently non-fatal, but four people were injured. Within the accident, Brown is alleged to have been driving intoxicated on the wrong side of the road. Brown is now said to be facing four charges from the incident.

Alex Brown, the cornerback the Lions cut this week, is being charged after a non-fatal car accident. He was allegedly intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of the freeway after 2 a.m on Aug. 15. Two people were hurt in the crash. Brown faces four charges. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 16, 2021

Additionally, Taumoepeau was reportedly his passenger in the accident according to Rogers, and suffered a neck injury, which led to his release with an NFI designation on Monday afternoon.

According to a source, Brown's passenger, who suffered a neck injury and was transported to the hospital, was tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. This explains why he was cut today with a non-football injury list today. https://t.co/d4T3cz5HKD — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 16, 2021

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported, Taumoepeau is expected to recover, but was hospitalized after the accident with broken ribs.

Confirming this. I'm told Taumoepeau is OK and is expected to make a complete recovery, but was in the hospital and has broken ribs. Sounds like scary stuff. https://t.co/8dZtC6flWa — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 16, 2021

All things considered, Brown is fortunate that there were no deaths stemming from the incident, but it’s clear the Lions have a zero-tolerance policy as it relates to events like this. Detroit’s new coach Dan Campbell is trying to build a culture of accountability, and the release of both players amid this situation shows this.

Charlie Taumoepeau Stats and Highlights

A second-year player out of Portland State, Taumoepeau joined the Lions in May of 2021 after spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. He came to the Lions looking to stand out in a depth role at tight end, and early in camp, looked to be able to do a bit of that for Detroit. He was battling for a role on the roster, and was a decently productive college player given his first-team All-Big Sky conference honors in 2019.

Here’s a look at some of Taumopeau’s highlights in college:





Play



Highlights of 2015 Portland State Football Signee Charlie Taumoepeau (Tight End) Watch highlights of 2015 Portland State football signee Charlie Taumoepeau. Taumoepeau, a 6-3 tight end, will enter Portland State as a freshman out of Federal Way High School. Watch more Portland State Athletics videos: youtube.com/GoPortlandState Subscribe to videos from Portland State Athletics: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=GoPortlandState Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/PSU_VIKINGS Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/PSUVIKINGS Visit our… 2015-02-04T17:34:40Z

Hopefully, he can make a full recovery from the injuries stemming from the accident.

Alex Brown’s Stats and Highlights

Since he has a bit of NFL experience, Brown is the headliner for this group that the Lions brought in and eventually signed. Brown doesn’t have much experience to rely on, but has played in three games for the Chiefs and has plenty of special teams experience, something that could play to his advantage as he looks to chase down a spot on the roster as the Lions hunt for depth at that spot. Brown has just 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hit during his brief time in the league thus far. He did play in all three of the Kansas City playoff wins including the Super Bowl in 2020.

Here’s a look at what Brown had done in his career prior to signing with Detroit:





Play



Alex Brown #30 SC State Career Highlights 2019 NFL Draft Prospect I DO NOT OWN THE MUSIC. 2019-04-24T19:52:26Z

At this point, Brown will likely have to be more concerned with the short-term legal battles he will face rather than cracking an NFL roster.

READ NEXT: New Lions Running Back Scores Touchdown During First Game