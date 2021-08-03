Alim McNeill Embracing Battle With John Penisini up Front

This offseason, the Detroit Lions defensive line got a lot more crowded with the addition of some big bodies in the NFL Draft and offseason. Early on, it looks like one of the biggest is fitting in quite well within his new surroundings.

Competition up front figures to be fierce, and one of the spots where it could be toughest is on the interior. Names like Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, John Penisini and others figure to be heavily in the mix for roles. When it comes to McNeill and Penisini, the competition could be extra fierce considering the limited amount of spots up front and the relative age of the two combatants.

Though that figures to be the case, McNeill isn’t letting the battle change his opinion of Penisini at all. Speaking with the media after practice on August 3, the lineman explained that he is using his teammate as a resource to learn from and compete with rather than seeing him as an adversary.





“Me and John have a great relationship. I’ve learned a lot of things from him. Obviously we’re competing, you compete every day in everything you do whether it’s football or out there in life. So we have a great relationship. I learn a lot from John because he played a lot of games last year. There’s a lot of things that he’s seen that I haven’t,” McNeill admitted.

Such a statement is big from a rookie player, because many allow the heat of battle to encompass them. McNeill is smart enough to realize he doesn’t know everything yet and wants to learn. That makes the rookie seem wise beyond his years at this point in his career.

Alim McNeill Focused on High Standards, Creating Havoc

So far in camp, McNeill has opened some eyes thanks to his versatility and what he can do up front. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn jokingly called him a “dancing bear” after practice, and Dan Campbell referred to him as “twinkletoes” since he is light on his feet. While McNeill might not have a lot to say about his given nicknames, he does admit that the connection with his new staff has pushed him in a bright direction.

“Everybody here has high expectations. I hold myself to a really, really high standard. I expect nothing less than greatness. Working with Aaron Glenn, his scheme and his staff have gotten me a lot better. I’m working on progressing and building on that,” McNeill said.

As for what his role will encompass, McNeill told the media that what he brings from a physical standpoint should make him difficult to play against when he does see the field.

“Being able to be versatile, move around, get some different looks, play against some different players. Being a bit lighter on the tackles, I should be able to get some good power moves and finesse moves on them to create havoc,” he said.

Havoc is the name of the game up front, and if McNeill can bring that to the mix, he is going to be tough to stop in terms of claiming a role.

McNeill’s College Stats and Highlights

Entering this season, McNeill is bringing production with him. While playing for N.C. State, McNeill collected 77 tackles, 17.5 tackles for-loss, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended. He also scored 1 touchdown in his career. Obviously, those are the type of numbers that point to a guy who can move around and make a lot of plays along a front, which is just what he will be asked to do with the Lions and their very needy defensive line no matter what role he plays.

The Lions are hoping the athleticism that is shown in these clips shines through to help him become a star at the next level. With his mindset showing through, it’s more than possible that can become the case in the end.

