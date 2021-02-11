Lions Sign Former Notre Dame Tight End to Futures Deal

The Detroit Lions have been setting their coaching staff and front office this offseason, so roster moves haven’t been as plentiful in recent weeks. All that has started to change with the right folks in place within the organization.

Thursday, the Lions revealed that they had signed tight end Alize Mack to a futures contract. Mack had been drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh-round during the 2019 NFL Draft and had bounced around to a few spots after being released there. He now joins his former position coach Dan Campbell in Detroit.

The #Lions have signed TE Alize Mack to a Reserve/Future contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 11, 2021

Campbell will have the advantage of knowing plenty about Mack and the player might have the advantage of coming to a situation in which Campbell thinks he might be able to make a difference. The last few weeks, Campbell has been doing a deep dive on the roster, so with Mack’s addition, he might think it possible for him to make a difference on the team this season in some way.

Alize Mack Stats and Highlights

Coming out of Notre Dame, Mack was a solid and dependable tight end who was known for making key plays for the Fighting Irish. In his three-year college career, Mack caught 68 passes for 716 yards and 4 touchdowns. While that might not seem like a lot, plenty of the catches were clutch, including notable ones in the rivalry games against USC. Mack came into the league as an intriguing prospect in 2019, and while he didn’t make the Saints, he managed to get looks from the Pittsburgh Steelers and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs with regards to the practice squad.

Here’s a look at some of his better college highlights:

A physical player, Mack has the ability and strength to pick up blocks. It makes up for what he might lack in straight-line speed. He also is clearly capable of making big catches from time to time given his soft hands.

Lions Have Decent Tight End Depth

The Lions have the makings of a solid group at tight end, and that’s been proven true given the fact that the team has T.J. Hockenson in the mix. Behind him, the team also has Jesse James, who’s been a stable veteran player in the league. Detroit also has Hunter Bryant who made the team as an undrafted free agent last year but spent much of the 2020 season dinged up and out of the game. If and when he’s healthy, Bryant is a stable pass catching option for the team but it will be interesting to see how he fits within the team’s new offense.

Mack could be a good depth buy for the Lions, considering the fact that Dan Campbell will know him from his time in New Orleans as tight end coach. The team didn’t keep Mack, but the fact that he has received a few looks elsewhere could only help motivate him to make the roster and be more consistent in the future.

With James a potential cut and Bryant’s future far from certain as well, Mack could be a guy that has a chance to crack the roster when all is said and done in Detroit. He’ll now have a chance to put his best foot forward this offseason and try to make the roster.

