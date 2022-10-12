Surprise ‘Steal’ Lions Defender Tracking as Early All-Rookie Member

The Detroit Lions haven’t gotten a huge season out of their defense in 2022, but in the future, that could be set to change given the play of some rookie studs.

In both edge Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, the Lions have the makings of a couple solid building blocks for the future. That’s so much the case that both have been placed on a watch list for

Recently, The Athletic NFL draft staff put together their prospective All-Rookie team for the 2022 season. On defense, both Hutchinson and Rodriguez were included for the team.

Hutchinson was listed with his counterpart Travon Walker on the edge, and while it’s been and up and down start for both players, the site clearly liked what both are bringing to the field early on.

“While Hutchinson leads all rookie edges through four games with “true pass set pressures” (nine), per Pro Football Focus, and sacks (three), both he and Walker have had rather pedestrian win rates (PFF grades each at 8 percent). The top two picks in April’s draft have shown solid, improving work against the run, though, and each has offered glimpses of a much higher ceiling,” the piece said.

In terms of Rodriguez, the linebacker was referred to as a stolen player given the fact that he has played a starring role so far for Detroit’s defense.

“Meanwhile, Rodriguez (33 tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB hits) has been a bright spot on a miserable Detroit defense. It was an absolute robbery that the Lions were able to snag Rodriguez in Round 6 (No. 188). He’s already playing 72 percent of defensive snaps and making a huge impact on special teams,” the piece wrote.

While both players have been solid, Rodriguez might be the one with the most early upside in terms of this list. Eventually, both can be elite players, perhaps even by the end of the season.

Hutchinson off to Solid Start for Lions

Even as the opposition is paying him attention and he is learning his way in the league, it’s clear that Hutchinson has some breakout ability early. Already, he has surged to the top of some NFL leaderboards to start the season.

Hutchinson continues to press the pocket in a big way. In terms of rookie pressures up front, there’s been nobody better than Hutchinson. He has collected three sacks so far this season to go with 14 tackles.

Coming into the year, many wondered if Hutchinson could contend for Rookie of the Year and other top honors. His performance so far shows why that could be the case, providing he can put up some numbers moving forward even as folks target him for double teams up front and he continues to fight his way through year one in the NFL.

Rodriguez Impressive to Start Career

In terms of what he was able to do on the field, there is no question that Rodriguez was a major stud for the Lions against the Commanders.

Not only did he have the clean play that Pro Football Focus talked about within his solid grade status, but Rodriguez managed to pile up the tackles and impact plays as well.

In Week 2, Rodriguez got yet another major accolade for his play, being named Pro Football Focus’s top rookie defender for the week. The Lions tweeted about the honor on Tuesday, September 20.

Rodriguez collected a total of 5 tackles on the afternoon, and was everywhere in terms of run support and pass defense once again. So far in the league, those have been his hallmarks, and he has been noticed for them in a major way. With 38 tackles and one forced fumble, Rordriguez has been everywhere.

It’s possible both him and Rodriguez will be able to make some history as All-Rookie players this coming season.

