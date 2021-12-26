Analyst: Amani Oruwariye Becoming One of ‘Most Feared’ Defensive Backs

The Detroit Lions have not been able to consistently find a cornerback to develop in the NFL draft historically, but the good news is that should change starting now.

Amani Oruwariye has been a revelation for the team in 2021 leading the team in interceptions and being one of the most prolific players in the NFL at taking the ball away. As a result, he’s looking like a major draft steal for the team moving forward.

That’s just what Fox Sports NFL analyst Peter Schrager sees. Schrager recently talked about some of his biggest storylines in the league coming toward the end of the season, and as he explained, Oruwariye’s work on the field this year has earned him some major praise. As Schrager wrote himself, Oruwariye is becoming one of the most feared defensive backs in the sport and a force to be reckoned with at his size.

Oruwariye has collected 6 interceptions this year and seems to have one of the brighter trajectories in the league moving forward. That’s the hope, and something folks around the league seem to see.

Oruwariye Finished for 2021 Season

Sadly for the Lions, the dream of seeing Oruwariye finish out the season was dashed for good over the weekend. A thumb injury is sending him to the injured reserve, and as a result he is being shut down due to the injury for the rest of the year for surgery, something Dan Campbell alluded to last week when speaking with the media. Now that this is the case, it represents a sad break for Oruwariye in terms of being able to finish this season strong. Still, it doesn’t diminish what he accomplished whatsoever on the field, particularly his best interception in Week 15.





For Detroit, the biggest hope would be Oruwariye can come back stronger in 2022 now that missing the rest of the year is going to play out.

Oruwariye’s Career Stats & Highlights

During the 2019 season as he started into the league, Oruwariye didn’t do much statistically for the team early on as he battled a knee injury most of the early part of the year, and as a result, his stats weren’t that robust. Oruwariye finished 2019 with 2 interceptions and 19 tackles for the Lions, but has been a player who has delivered before given his work in college. During the 2020 season on the field, he has 53 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended, meaning he was easily able to eclipse his statistical work from last season, setting him on a good trajectory for the future.

While playing for Penn State, Oruwariye put up 108 tackles and 8 interceptions while scoring 1 touchdown. Obviously, the Lions have to hope that as he comes along, Oruwariye can manage to become the ball hawk he was for the Nittany Lions for years. Here’s a look at some highlights:





So far in Detroit, he’s shown an ability to step up and stick in coverage which is great news for the Lions. It only serves to prove how good Oruwariye has been consistently this season and how important he could be for the future.

