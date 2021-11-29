Amani Oruwariye Sends Message About How Lions Can End Slump

The Detroit Lions remain winless on the 2021 season, but it hasn’t been for a lack of effort. The team has been close in multiple games, but simply hasn’t gotten over the hump as of yet with a victory.

While that’s been frustrating for the team, there are plenty of ways the players can continue to push for a turnaround this year. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye had just about the best idea as to how the team can continue to push forward the rest of the season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 25 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Oruwariye was asked how the team can get themselves out of the dumps and find a win. As he said, remembering why you play the game can come in handy during desperate or tough times on the field.

“You come and you play this game for a reason, everybody has their “why,” you know what I’m saying? Times like this you got to dig deeper down into that type of thing,” he said to the media. “Have a real reason why you are coming o work very day and showing up and fighting. Because obviously ti’s not easy and we’re not getting the result we want buy you got to keep fighting every single day. We just got to keep doing that and keep guys motivated and we’ll be alright.”

Certainly, Oruwariye can be counted as someone leading by example. His play on the field remains sterling and he has also shown leadership in a young secondary. Hopefully, the players will heed his call and listen to the message being sent, because it’s a good one for the finish.

Oruwariye Called Most Improved Lions Player for 2021

Even though the team hasn’t been winning, there’s been some standout performances from many Lions players week-in and week-out that have been impressive enough to show there is some hope for the team into the future.

Recently, with the league moving past the halfway point of the season, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox took a look at identifying every team’s most-improved player for this season on the field in 2021. For Detroit, cornerback Amani Oruwariye was the selection thanks to what he has done on the field so far this year.

As Knox wrote, Oruwariye’s career-high in interceptions as well as coverage improvement show a player who is taking all the right steps at a critical point on the field. As a result, Knox believes that Oruwariye is making a case for sticking around for the future.

Considering Oruwariye is a former fifth-round pick, it might be a mild surprise to see him making these strides so fast. Nevertheless, that’s great news for Detroit.

Oruwariye’s Career Stats and Highlights

During the 2019 season as he started into the league, Oruwariye didn’t do much statistically for the team early on as he battled a knee injury most of the early part of the year, and as a result, his stats weren’t that robust. Oruwariye finished 2019 with 2 interceptions and 19 tackles for the Lions, but has been a player who has delivered before given his work in college. During the 2020 season on the field, he has 53 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended, meaning he was easily able to eclipse his statistical work from last season, setting him on a good trajectory for the future.

While playing for Penn State, Oruwariye put up 108 tackles and 8 interceptions while scoring 1 touchdown. Obviously, the Lions have to hope that as he comes along, Oruwariye can manage to become the ball hawk he was for the Nittany Lions for years. Here’s a look at some highlights:





So far in Detroit, he’s shown an ability to step up and stick in coverage which is great news for the Lions and continues to play elite football. If he matches that with leadership, the Lions will be in good shape.

