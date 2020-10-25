Lions Defender Burns Matt Ryan With Epic Postgame Shade [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions nearly had another improbable meltdown, but managed to reverse their fortunes and pull out a huge victory against the Atlanta Falcons and their players were clearly feeling it after the game.

At 3-3, the Lions are back from the dead on their season and everyone was charged up about the big win on social media. The list of players having celebratory tweets included Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye who was in a fired up mood following the win.

Oruwariye took some time afterward to shade Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan following the win. Ryan, nicknamed ‘Matty Ice’ lost a game to Matthew Stafford in dramatic fashion. Somehow, Stafford pulled out the comeback with 1:04 left on the clock and no timeouts. For that win, he earned the title of the “real” Matty Ice from Oruwariye.

The Real Matty Ice 🧊💉 https://t.co/vJMogBLggZ — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) October 25, 2020

Stafford has also been a comeback king during his time in the league, but doesn’t have a fancy nickname to go with it like his good friend Ryan does. Oruwariye, though, thinks that Stafford deserves the title of the real Matty Ice, something that Falcons fans would probably have a gripe with.

Regardless, it’s a fun bit of trash talk following the big win by the Lions on the road.

Origins of Matt Ryan’s Nickname

Long referred to as ‘Matty Ice’ thanks to his ability to pull out big wins and a similarity to Natural Ice beer, Ryan has carried the nickname with him through college into the pros. It’s been something he has been able to maintain through his career during the ebbs and flows, and certainly is one of the better nicknames that have been given to a player in the NFL.

Safe to say Stafford probably isn’t going to try to lay claim to his good buddy’s nickname no matter how much one of his teammates wants to give it to him.

Amani Oruwariye’s Stats

This season, Oruwariye has backed up all the talk with some outstanding play. Last season as he started into the league, Oruwariye didn’t do much statistically for the team early on as he battled a knee injury most of the early part of the year, and as a result, his stats weren’t that robust. Oruwariye finished 2019 with 2 interceptions and 19 tackles for the Lions, but has been a player who has delivered before given his work in college. So far in 2020, he has 13 tackles, meaning he should easily be able to eclipse his statistical work from last season.

While playing for Penn State, Oruwariye put up 108 tackles and 8 interceptions while scoring 1 touchdown. Obviously, the Lions have to hope that as he comes along, Oruwariye can manage to become the ball hawk he was for the Nittany Lions for years.

So far in Detroit, he’s shown an ability to do that as well as stick in coverage which is great news for the Lions. If they can get a pair of elite young cornerbacks teaming up to play great football, the team will be in excellent shape moving forward in the next few seasons.

It’s certainly nice to see Oruwariye with some swagger and gaining confidence.

