Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Humble Approach Reminds of Barry Sanders

The Detroit Lions might have one of the league’s next superstars in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, but fans would never know it given the player’s humble nature in spite of one of the best finishes to a season for a rookie in NFL history.

St. Brown has come on strong and finished the season in solid fashion, but he knows that this is a simple starting point for him. Even though that’s the case, he is keeping everything in proper focus and in stride as he finishes the season.

"It's a credit to my teammates, credit to the coaches and to the people around me."

“It’s a credit to my teammates, credit to the coaches and to the people around me. Without them, I couldn’t have done what I’ve done this year. I think hard work, patience, opportunity, when those all come together it’s awesome to see,” St. Brown said after the game.

This is such a rare mindset for a young player to have, and is very reminiscent of what Barry Sanders brought to the Lions for years. Sanders routinely shied away from the spotlight and deferred credit to his teammates or other players for what he was able to do and how he was able to star.

With that in mind, St. Brown could be poised to not only be a great player, but a fan favorite as well. It’s been a while since the Lions had a rare combination of greatness and the right mindset to rely on.

Jared Goff Praises St. Brown’s Process

Perhaps the luckiest person in this scenario is Jared Goff, the team’s quarterback. Goff has had a front row seat to St. Brown’s development all year long and admitted that he has come away impressed with what the pass catcher has done this season. As he said, it was cool to watch the development of the player up close.

“Watching him just like grow into that role is so cool,” Goff said. “Sometime, that’s how it happens. It happens later in the season. If T.J. (Hockenson) Is healthy and (Quintez) Cephus is healthy and Tyrell (Williams) is healthy the whole year, he probably doesn’t get these opportunities. That’s how this league goes and he clearly made the most of it. He’s a special player special dude and look forward to playing with him for sure.”

Goff understands what kind of player he has and the humble star that could be developing before his very eyes.

Watch St. Brown’s Touchdown vs. Packers

A big reason the Lions were able to get the win? Rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The rookie not only shattered Roy Williams’ franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a first-year player, he also find a way into the end zone. On fourth-down, the Lions targeted St. Brown, and he delivered a major catch for the team in the end zone to extend Detroit into the lead in the game.

The rookie sensation! Fourth straight game with a TD for @amonra_stbrown 📺: #GBvsDET on FOX

pic.twitter.com/jA6maHZrUm — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

St. Brown has been on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the catch he made in this game was one that could springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and the fact he turned another one in during the season finale is huge.

Like the Lions, St. Brown ends the season on a high note and will blast into the offseason full of confidence.

