Amon-Ra St. Brown Names Biggest Goal for Final Week of Season

The Detroit Lions have not had many positives near the end of the season, but perhaps the biggest has been the play of Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver.

St. Brown has not only come on strong late in the season, but he has shown signs of stardom as well, playing some dominating football for the Lions. He has piled up 451 yards and 4 touchdowns since December 5, 2021. That run would be enough to get attention on its own, but St. Brown is managing to show even more and get on league radars.

What’s next for St. Brown? As he explained in an interview with the media on Monday, January 3 posted to DetroitLions.com, he is striving to stay consistent on the field in all phases so his teammates know what to expect from him week to week.

“I think consistency is one of my biggest goals. Consistency wins in this league. Every week, I want to be as consistent as I can. So everyone on the team knows what they’re getting, quarterbacks, coaches, my players, my teammates so just being consistent is my goal,” St. Brown told the media.

That kind of response is a mature one for St. Brown, and something which is notable for a rookie player. To hear St. Brown taking this approach is notable, and shows why he could become the best of the best in the league in short order.

St. Brown’s Touchdown Rush Was Historic

Week 17 was quite possibly the best performance yet for the rookie wideout. St. Brown was dialed up on a draw play and ended up delivering a long touchdown run for the team. It was his first rushing score of his career, and a nice scamper which ended up getting the Lions on the board. Here’s a look at the play:

The Lions have needed big plays to spark their offense, and it’s notable that the player delivering them has been none other than St. Brown. In a lost season, that is something that is very notable and cool to see for a solid rookie stud.

Detroit wideouts aren’t typically adept at running the ball, but it’s becoming clear that St. Brown is a rare talent. Interestingly enough, St. Brown was the first wideout to rush for a score for the Lions since Calvin Johnson turned the trick back in 2007. It was also the longest run a Lions wideout has had since Johnson as the team’s PR account pointed out.

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown produces his 1st-career rushing TD on a 26-yard score. He is the 1st Lions WR to rush for a TD since @calvinjohnsonjr in 2007. This is the longest rush by a Lions WR since Johnson's. St. Brown & Johnson are the only Lions rookie WRs to rush for TDs. pic.twitter.com/zIn3UvFxHV — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 2, 2022

Johnson recently went into the Hall of Fame, and while it’s early to proclaim St. Brown is on that same path, it’s obvious that he has some major talent to rely on for the Lions. This stat only proves how good he is and can be.

St. Brown Enjoying Strong Finish for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year but he has come on very quickly to his credit. The 4 touchdown run is impressive, as is the number of yards that is being put up, 803 in total this year. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year until the second half, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year that played a role in the team winning, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game-winning score in Week 13:





St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he is putting up some of the best statistics in the league as a result. He is also remaining humble and thoughtful within the locker room and is a mature leader as this commentary shows.

