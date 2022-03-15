Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark Connect Quick After Lions Signing

The Detroit Lions were patient on the market, and elected to bring back some of their own free agents first before dipping a toe in the unpredictable waters that can be unrestricted free agency.

As of the afternoon of Tuesday, March 15, Chark was the only player the Lions have added from outside the family. After Chark came into the mix, it was pretty clear that the Lions were thrilled to have him joining the team and understand what he can bring to the team from a production standpoint.

Perhaps the most excited person to have Chark joining the team was wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown seems to understand how a guy like Chark will help open up Detroit’s offense.

Not to be outdone, Chark hopped on Instagram to respond to St. Brown, saying “it’s up” in response to his initial message.

New teammates, it seems that Chark and St. Brown have already started to take on just fine. Chark’s addition to the team cannot be made official until the start of the new league year, but it’s clear he is already ready to hit the ground running in his new locale.

Tracy Walker Appreciates Chark’s Addition

Just because Detroit’s offense will benefit from Chark coming into the mix does not mean that the team’s defenders are blind to what he means to the team. Safety Tracy Walker, who re-upped with the team in an official capacity on Tuesday, was asked by the media about his thoughts on the addition. As he said, he’s a believer in the talent of Detroit’s new wideout.





Play



Detroit Lions Media Availability: Mar. 15, 2022 | Tracy Walker III

“Hey, he’s a hell of a player. I’m excited to play wth him, exited to meet him. Welcome to Detroit,” Walker said. when asked.

Last time he played the Lions, Chark had a solid day, with 7 receptions for 45 yards in a losing effort back in 2020. As Walker said, he remembers the experience well and knows Chark can bring his own team some very elite play.

“He can take the top off on you quick. He’s a go-getter. He’s a complete receiver. He’s someone you can line him up on the back side by himself and he’s going to make plays. Now the job for us is to get him the ball,” Walker said with a laugh.

If there’s a person who would know what Chark can do, it’s a defensive back. This is good news for the Lions.

How Chark Will Help Upgrade Lions Offense

Detroit badly needed a big-bodied pass catcher that is a bonafide deep threat and Chark is that. He has proven before with his work in the league that he is a player capable of going up and getting the ball vertically, which is what the Lions have missed in a big way in the offense last year. Chark could help open up Detroit’s offense in that he will give Jared Goff a vertical threat to throw the ball to deep down the field. In 2019, Chark was a Pro Bowler, but if he has struggled with anything in is career, it’s been injuries. Last year, he was lost with an ankle injury which cost him the end of his 2021 season.

The one-year deal gives the Lions some wiggle room and avoids risk. Detroit isn’t bogged down with a major long-term deal, and Chark gets a chance to prove that he can be an elite pass catcher. If he is able to do that, there’s a great chance the Lions keep him around and reward him as they have done with Josh Reynolds. With both Chark and Reynolds, the team has a pair of vertical options that will help them deliver upon some more big plays for the future.

It’s clear the fit is a strong one for both Chark and the Lions, and will be fascinating to see where the relationships go from here.

