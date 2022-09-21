Amon-Ra St. Brown Throws Shade at Commanders WR From His Draft Class

The Detroit Lions have a special wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it’s been clear from the start that he is not like every other player.

St. Brown is motivated in a big way intrinsically, and continues to prove it every chance he gets. The latest example involves more than a bit of shade being thrown toward a Washington Commanders wideout who was selected ahead of him in 2021.

Asked by the media on Wednesday, September 21, St. Brown admitted to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and others that he was looking around for one of the players who was drafted before him in wideout Dyami Brown. As he pointed out, Brown didn’t do much during the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a straight killer. Lions are lucky to have him. Said he spent part of last week’s game vs. Washington looking for Dyami Brown, one of the WRs taken before him in 2020 draft: “I didn’t see him in the game much.”

St Brown went 9-116-2; Brown was 0-0-0. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 21, 2022

St. Brown, of course, put on a show and used the game as a stepping stone toward becoming perhaps the top breakout player in the NFL right now.

As this shows, St. Brown is never going to forget a team that passed him over, nor miss a chance to stick it to a player that he felt should not have gone before him in the draft.

At this point, it’s becoming clear the Lions know how to find players that have a mental edge like St. Brown under Brad Holmes. It’s a good thing they do, because he’d be a player that they would hate to go up against.

Watch St. Brown Rattle off 2021 Wideout Class

It’s clear that St. Brown is very motivated by his draft snub. The video of him naming all of the picks before him is certainly impressive indeed.

It shows that the wide receiver has the kind of mental capacity to always drive him no matter the situation, and will always remain motivated to show up teams and players that he feel slighted him.

On Hard Knocks, St. Brown sat down for an interview and showed off the fact he knew every single player that was taken before him in the draft at his position. Here’s a look at the video courtesy of Barstool Detroit on Twitter:

If you’re a wide receiver who was drafted before Amon-Ra St. Brown, he remembers you, and he’s comin’ for you pic.twitter.com/Z66pWZjVG2 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 17, 2022

The focus of St. Brown shows in the clip, and it’s something that looks to be honing him in very well.

Others like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have used slights like this to push them to Hall of Fame careers. One can only hope St. Brown is able to get that done as well.

St. Brown on Pace for Major NFL Career

To say it’s been a sterling start to St. Brown’s career in Detroit would be vastly understating things. The wide receiver has been insanely productive dating back to the 2021 season.

Last year, St. Brown would finish with 912 yards and five touchdowns to go with 61 rushing yards. Thus far through 2022, St. Brown is on pace to shatter these marks. Through two games, St. Brown has 180 yards and three receiving touchdowns to go with 68 rushing yards.

His major work against the Commanders led to St. Brown being named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

.@amonra_stbrown was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2! pic.twitter.com/4GDotiFsdv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 21, 2022

Seeing St. Brown get this honor is significant for the Lions. The team has been searching for big play weapons recently, and St. Brown has managed to deliver that edge since coming on late in the 2021 season.

Clearly, he’s always going to use this variable to continue to drive him in a major way. All the Lions have to do is sit back and watch.

