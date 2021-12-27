‘Steady, Reliable’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Picks up Hype for Lions

The hype train for Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is reaching a fever-pitch after the last month, and it shows no sign of slowing down following a sterling Week 16.

St. Brown made some amazing history with his 9 reception day for the team, and after the game, the superlatives were flying about what the wideout is and can be for his team.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell explained after the game to the media on December 26 that he is getting impressed with what St. Brown ha done thus far and is beginning to trust him more.

“Look, he is improving. There’s been a lot we’ve put on his shoulders these last few weeks because he is capable, that’s why,” Campbell said. “He is improving and he’s steady and he’s reliable. So yeah, he is in a great place. He’s one of those guys that as a play caller I trust a ton and I know the quarterbacks do too. I would say for all those receivers I feel that way. I feel like they’ve really taken strides over these last three or four weeks. Everything collectively, but St. Brown is continuing to grow.”

The Lions trusting St. Brown is a big story for the player and could be huge for his long-term development in Detroit. The more the team gets to appreciate his abilities and learn them, the better off they will be.

Tim Boyle: Lions ‘Lucky’ to Have St. Brown

The Lions to a man appreciate what St. Brown has done, and it’s not a surprise quarterbacks would be very excited about what he brings to the mix. Jared Goff has celebrated St. Brown’s abilities, and Detroit’s Tim Boyle is the next player who seems to be completely wowed by what St. Brown has done so far.

As he explained to the media, Boyle worked with Equanimeous St. Brown in Green Bay and sees plenty of parallels between the personalities that can explain the success.





“Just to see the carryover of the personalities, the work ethic. I don’t know if you guys now anything about the background of that family but dad was Mr. Universe. They just have this innate ability to work hard, their work ethic is incredible but St. (Brown) has come such a long way and where he came from was still a very good professional athlete,” Boyle told the media. “His ability to see coverage, his ability to win versus man, he’s smart, he gets it, he’s a big dude, he’s fast. Like I said, there’s not enough you can say about St. brown. We’re very, very lucky to have him on this team and for him to be a rookie and having the success he’s having, hopefully it only give him confidence moving forward. He’s a fan-favorite for the quarterbacks, no doubt.”

Listening to the words of the players and the coach, it makes sense that St. Brown could be a star in due time moving forward.

St. Brown Makes History With Big Week 16

St. Brown managed to have another electric game in Detroit’s 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, and he has shown that he can be thought of as one of the best of the best in the league given the sheer number of passes he is hauling in.

Amid the loss, St. Brown was a stud again with an eye-popping 9 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. When St. Brown passed the 8 catch barrier, he did so for the fourth-straight game. Interestingly enough, that isn’t a feat common for a rookie wideout in the league. As Lions PR pointed out on Twitter, it has only been done once before by Odell Beckham Jr. The last Lions player to do it? None other than Calvin Johnson.

St. Brown managed to get in the end zone with one of the catches, and it was a beauty from the Detroit perspective given how it played out:

As plays like this and the numbers show, St. Brown is looking like a future star in the making for the Lions. Players and coaches alike seem to agree on this fact.

