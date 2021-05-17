Amon-Ra St. Brown Exits Lions Rookie Camp With Bold Plan

The Detroit Lions drafted a wide receiver that was slept on considerably in Amon-Ra St. Brown and it’s clear that is going to be a big theme of his career.

St. Brown slipped all the way down to the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and that’s something that clearly doesn’t sit well with the young pass catcher. Even though St. Brown is thrilled with where he landed, he wants to make sure others feel the pain of missing out on him.

Speaking after his first weekend of work in the Motor City, St. Brown explained some of his motivation. As he said, he is very fired up to show folks who skipped on him what they’re missing out on. In fact, he has memorized the number of players who were picked in front of him as well as their names.

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he knows by name all the 15 receivers drafted before him and is using that as added motivation — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 16, 2021

During his first camp, St. Brown put on a show and flashed some excellent hands. That’s par for the course as it relates to what he has done in his college career.

St. Brown Ready to Take Someone’s Job

If St. Brown sounded ready to work in terms of remembering who was drafted in front of him, the toughest battle might be yet left for players on the Lions roster. In a wide open competition at wideout, St. Brown has made no bones about the fact that he could want to steal someone else’s job on his new team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says he's here to work hard and take someone's job. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 16, 2021

Depth isn’t a strong suit of Detroit at wide receiver, so it will be interesting to see who’s job St. Brown takes in the end, but it’s clear he wants to let everyone know he is coming. That is just the kind of intensity the Lions were looking for with their new class in order to set the proper tone for the future and lay the groundwork for a team that can be tough and compete.

Regardless of if St. Brown is likely guaranteed a job or not, he is going to work hard and grind to help set the tone.

St. Brown’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. During his career with the Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

It’s clear St. Brown has the talent to do big things in Detroit, and if he has the motivation, he could be even better. So far, it sounds as if that will be easily the case this year after his first introduction to rookie minicamp.

