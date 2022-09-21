Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Major Week 2 NFL Honor First of Many During Career

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a red-hot start to the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball, and their receivers are a major reason why.

So far, the Lions have gotten some elite playmaking out of the position, and in Week 2, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leader of the pack in this regard.

St. Brown enjoyed a huge week, and now, he’s enjoying the spoils of that after receiving a huge NFL honor for his work. St. Brown was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Seeing St. Brown get this honor is significant for the Lions. The team has been searching for big play weapons recently, and St. Brown has managed to deliver that edge since coming on late in the 2021 season.

With his first two performances of 2022, it’s clear St. Brown has served notice that he is here to stay as a threat for the roster and the offense. During Week 1, he went for 64 yards and one touchdown. Week 2 saw him total 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns in addition to 68 rushing yards.

If those stats don’t show the type of player who is primed to become a serious threat in the NFL to take home awards, nothing will.

St. Brown Makes Huge Week 2 Plays for Lions

Early in the first half Week 2, St. Brown showed up and made a big play for the Detroit offense, catching a pass to get the team going and get the Lions in the end zone.

It wasn’t just that play for St. Brown, however. He caught a touchdown later in the fourth quarter to help pad the Detroit lead a bit further.

In addition to these plays, St. Brown busted loose for a 58 yard run which was also very impressive.

As a whole, this was a definite coming out party for St. Brown in terms of becoming an NFL star. The across-the-board impact was perhaps the biggest reason he was able to take home this honor for the week.

Expect More Career Awards From St. Brown

Most people realize that St. Brown is becoming a huge star for the team, and this effort might only be the beginning in terms of his notoriety in the sport in 2022.

It’s clear the Lions are going to try and get the ball to help move their offense, and this is true no matter who else the team may have added to the mix or what they might have on that side for weaponry.

As the Lions showed, they can still target St. Brown a lot for the future in the offense, which could give him plenty of chances to make major plays for the team. He could continue to show what makes him an elite option on the field in a big way, which is what many see him doing this year in Detroit.

If he can do that, it would be easy to see St. Brown becoming a star player, and someone who claims many more of these awards in the days to come on the field for his work.

Don’t expect this to be the last you hear of St. Brown taking home a massive NFL award in his career or even in 2022.

