Amon-Ra St. Brown Reveals Secret to Lions’ Offensive Turnaround

The Detroit Lions have stepped up in a big way offensively down the stretch in the 2021 season, and a team that was looking lost earlier this fall has managed to pick up an interesting identity.

Once known as a dink and dunk team, the Lions have unleashed their passing attack down field lately. Jared Goff has been the ringleader considering his 9 touchdown, 898 yard performance over four straight games, but Tim Boyle got into the act as well with a Week 16 touchdown.

A big reason for that areal assault has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. The rookie wideout has been on a tear in December with 340 receiving yards on 35 receptions and 3 touchdowns en-route to being the NFL’s Rookie of the Month. St. Brown has made some history along the way as well that few players in the NFL have touched.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, December 30 in an interview posted at DetroitLions.com, St. Brown was asked why he thinks the Lions offense has been able to turn things around. As he said, it’s been timing and the team getting to work together that has benefitted them the most.

“I think it’s a culmination of things, hard work, us as an offense just improving, getting better each and every week. I think you guys see that from the outside. Early on, some struggles, there was a lot of new guys,” St. Brown said. “I think as the season kept going we just kept progressing as on offense, getting ball down field making the throws, making the catches, running the ball. Doing the things we need to be efficient on offense. I think all that just contributes to everyone’s success.”

As the Lions have gotten more comfortable, they have played much better. That much has been obvious most of the way in the second half. When the team gets up to full strength in 2022, it will be interesting to see how high they can climb with St. Brown’s words in mind.

St. Brown Explains Plans to Stay Motivated

All of this success could leave a lesser-minded player unmotivated. Don’t bet on that being St. Brown in the future. As he said, he remains motivated to make sure he can remain solid and consistent on the field. A big reason why is the fat that St. Brown is still salty about his draft position.

“For me, consistency is my biggest goal. That is what wins in this league is consistently. My goal moving forward is to be as consistent as I can each week. No matter who we’re playing being that same guy,” he explained to the media. :Those 16 receivers that went before me, that’s something I’ll never forget. It was a feeling I’ll never forget so those two things keep me motivated.”

Reading this, it makes sense that St. Brown would remain a motivated player and will not lose his hunger to be great at all.

St. Brown Enjoying Strong Finish for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he is putting up some of the best statistics in the league as a result. He is also remaining humble and thoughtful within the locker room. All in all, that’s a huge win for Detroit from a young player.

