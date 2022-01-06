Amon-Ra St. Brown Comparing Statistically With First-Round Picks

The Detroit Lions may have discovered a star in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it’s not just the week-to-week eye test which proves it but the overall stats and metrics.

Though St. Brown was simply a fourth-round selection, he has come on strong this year, especially late in the season. That work has led him to get on many radars where he wasn’t before, including that of Pro Football Focus.

Mostly unknown early in the season, St. Brown has come on strong in December, posting 4 touchdowns and yards. As a result, he has made a strong push to the top of the PFF ranking list at wideout, joining multiple first-round picks at the top of the leader board with regards to metrics.

This ranking might only prove what most folks have known in the end, and that is the fact that St. Brown looks like one of the bigger NFL draft steals from 2021. His development in 2022 will be amongst the most important things that Lions fans can watch moving forward.

Seeing him as a top player for PFF amongst other competition is certainly big at this point.

Jared Goff: Cooper Kupp’s Season a Benchmark for St. Brown

How high might St. Brown go in the future? The sky could be the limit after the finish to 2021 that has left most folks talking. One player who understands what St. Brown’s future could be is quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has been an interesting case because he has played with some of the top wideouts in the NFL, including Cooper Kupp, a player who is making a run at having one of the best seasons in NFL history at wide receiver.

Speaking on January 5 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Goff was asked about Kupp’s year and how it relates to St. Brown’s future. As he said, it gives the rookie something to shoot for in the future.

“You’d hope so, right? That’s the comparison in some ways you’d hope. I know St. Brown knows he has a lot of work to do and Cooper is doing something special this year but hopefully one day,” Goff told the media.

Given St. Brown’s penchant for playmaking, that could be in the cards for 2022 and beyond.

St. Brown Enjoying Special Rookie Season

St. Brown didn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year but he has come on very quickly to his credit to become an elite option. The 4 touchdown run is impressive, as is the number of yards that is being put up, 803 in total this year. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year until the second half, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he is putting up some of the best statistics in the league as a result. As time goes by, it could prove him to be one of the biggest steals in the NFL draft the more he compares statistically with the top players.

