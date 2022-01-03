Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes New NFL History With Reception Streak

It might seem like old hat to hear that Amon-Ra St. Brown is making history at wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, but as long as it keeps happening in dramatic ways, it will be worth writing about.

St. Brown not only made some history with his touchdown rush in Week 17, but with his receptions as well. Once again, St. Brown was targeted and managed to deliver the goods as a pass catcher. With 8 receptions in the game, it was the fifth-straight instance that St. Brown has managed to go over that mark.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

That stat was pointed out by ESPN’s Field Yates in a tweet, who added in his take that St. Brown is a heck of a player in his opinion.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first rookie in NFL history with at least 8 catches in 5 straight games. Heckuva player. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2022

There’s no doubting that fact at all for the Lions, who have to be thrilled to see St. Brown dominating the way he has on the field. With a slow start to the 2021 season, nobody saw the kind of dominance that St. Brown has exhibited coming, which only makes his performance all the more special to note.

If St. Brown can keep this going into Week 18, that will simply be another feather in his cap for the present and the future to build around.

Watch St. Brown’s Big Day vs. Seahawks

Obviously, St. Brown’s performance against Seattle was impressive to note. The wideout once again stepped up and delivered a big day catching the football. He got down the field and made catch after catch, turning in some impressive plays as well as a touchdown. St. Brown also managed to run a ball into the end zone as a running back as well, showing his overall dominance as a player:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown's Best Plays From 2-TD Game vs. Seahawks | NFL 2021 Highlights Amon-Ra St. Brown lead the Lions receiver core with 111 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, and also carried for 32 yards on the ground and 1 rushing touchdown. The Detroit Lions take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más… 2022-01-03T01:00:48Z

This game was St. Brown’s biggest as a professional to this point, and the wideout racked up 134 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns in an impressive day. If St. Brown becomes a star, this game will be the one folks can point to where he was born on a national stage.

St. Brown Making Big Plays for Lions Late-Season

So far this season, St. Brown hadn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver prior to Week 17, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and as a result, he is finding it easy to make plays. Seeing him shatter these marks as a wideout only serves to boost the notion that he will be a top wideout in the league for years to come, even if he is getting slept on at this point in time by many.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Shows Star Status Within Blowout