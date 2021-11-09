Amon-Ra St. Brown Hints at Exciting New Role Within Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions have been pondering how to get things going for their offense, and a big focus for the team has been how to get a weakened passing offense going down the field.

A player that should be primed to help out in a big way is wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. So far this season, St. Brown has been inconsistent at best, but the team needs to find a way to unlock the big play gene that lives within the rookie wideout.

Speaking with the media on Monday, November 8 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, St. Brown talked about what he hopes to bring to the offense, and even discussed a new change that is being plotted for the Lions and their wideout group for St. Brown’s role with the team.

“They mentioned maybe playing me more at Z, so you know, might be playing a little more Z moving forward, obviously still putting me at slot, but putting me at outside receiver,” St. Brown explained to the media when asked about what changes the team had talked about.

The change would mean a chance to see more of what St. Brown can do as a vertical threat. At times this season, the wideout has already shown that he can be a good lateral threat, but adding a deep element to his game could help unlock not only more of his potential, but the Detroit offense as well.

That’s something which pumps up St. Brown in a big way.

“I’m excited I’m very excited for the opportunity to go make plays. I know I’m ready, and like I said, I’m excited,” he explained.

Starting soon, we’ll see what the Lions have in store for St. Brown, and if it can be something which helps in unlocking the offense.

St. Brown Excited for More Responsibility With Lions

Is St. Brown ready to accept the bigger role that could be coming for him in the offense? The answer, of course, is a resounding yes for the wideout. Dan Campbell has spoken before about the need to unleash St. Brown and get him more involved. That’s a bold statement for a coach to make about a rookie, but St. Brown is excited for it because it offers a nice push.

“I think it’s awesome. I’m ready for it. I’m excited to see what else they’re going to do with me. To have your head coach say that, it means he thinks highly of you, which makes me excited. Like I said, I’m excited to go.”

St. Brown seems like the type of player who can deliver a big play for a team when pushed, so it’s nice to hear the staff giving him not only a chance, but a shot at making a bigger impact as well. It’s something the youngster seems primed for at this point in time.

St. Brown’s College Stats & Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. As a result, it’s clear he is going to fight and scrap for everything with his new team. During his career with the USC Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here's a look at some college highlights:





Play



USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Junior 6'1 195 lbs

So far this season, St. Brown only has a total of 250 yards on 25 receptions, but it’s obvious he has talent. Finding new ways to unlock it has been the goal of the Detroit staff, and perhaps they have cracked the code with this latest idea.

