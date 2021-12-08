Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Running for Key Rookie Award

So far this season, the Detroit Lions have had a solid rookie class, and their contributions have been dramatic at different times for the team.

This past week, it was finally rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown’s turn to shine in the spotlight. The rookie wide receiver caught 10 passes for 86 yards and the game-winning score against the Minnesota Vikings, and was the standout performer of the day from a Detroit wideout group that needed the help. As a result, St. Brown is getting honored with a chance to take home some significant NFL hardware.

This week, St. Brown was named a player in contention for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award following his massive outburst on the field in Week 13.

Claiming this award would be a major honor for St. Brown given how he has yet to truthfully emerge this season until Week 13. Even though that is the case, this can be the tipping point for the rookie wideout toward making himself a household name the rest of the way for the Detroit offense.

St. Brown Surprised With ‘Wide Open’ Touchdown

Speaking to the media after the game on December 5, St. Brown described the moment that he realized he was set to cash in his first touchdown of his career. As he said, he felt as if he was so wide open that the ball couldn’t get to him fast enough.

.@amonra_stbrown on what was going through his mind on the game-winning TD pic.twitter.com/XvcsYAVF2g — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

“The biggest thing for me was make sure I am in the end zone when I catch it. As I broke in, I was wide open, I was like ‘no way.’ So I was looking at Jared (Goff) like ‘oh, please just throw it.’ The ball was in the air an I was like ‘this can’t take any longer,’ St. Brown told the media. “I know the defensive back is coming from behind. So I was just sitting there waiting. I couldn’t attack it because I didn’t want to get bak into the field of play. I wanted to stay in the end zone. Once I caught it, I knew the game was over but I didn’t know it was over-over, like walk-off over.I looked back and I saw coach Campbell walking across the field and I was like wow, it’s over-over, we don’t even have to kick the PAT. It was nice to get a win like that.”

On the day, St. Brown hauled in 10 passes for 86 yards and was easily the most dangerous player on the field offensively for Detroit, who has been challenged to find touchdowns this season. The fact they ended up striking gold and the fact the play worked so well seemed to come as a surprise to even St. Brown.

St. Brown Showing Steady Development for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all. The 86 yards was a season-high for the receiver, and through Week 13, St. Brown only has 438 yards and 1 touchdown to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

After being boosted by this play, it will be fascinating to see how well St. Brown can continue his development for the future. Safe to say that gaining a rookie award would go a long way toward boosting confidence to help in getting this done.

