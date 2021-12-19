Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets Impressive Rookie Record for Lions

The Detroit Lions have one of the better rookie classes in football, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking like a huge piece of the puzzle moving forward for a team that needs production at wideout.

Once again, St. Brown made a big play for the Lions and made some history in the process. With a catch early in Week 15, the wideout set the Detroit single-season record for a rookie in a season for the Lions. It was the 59th catch of the year for the wideout.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

After the play, the Lions PR account tweeted about St. Brown making history passing former running back Jahvid Best, who had the previous record with 58 total receptions as a rookie in 2010.

With his second reception of the day, @Lions WR @amonra_stbrown now owns Detroit's single-season record for the most receptions by a rookie (59). The previous record belonged to RB Jahvid Best in 2010 (58).#OnePride pic.twitter.com/oWo3MtAbhy — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 19, 2021

St. Brown has come on in recent weeks to surge to this record, and it’s impressive the fourth-round pick was able to make such history for the team right off the bat early in his football career.

Watch St. Brown’s Touchdown Against Arizona

It wasn’t just the reception that opened eyes, but later, a touchdown. St. Brown made a nice catch and took the ball to the house for his second score of the year. It was a beautiful play and design for the Lions, who were able to sneak St. Brown into the backfield and get him behind the defense.

Here’s a look at the play:

St. Brown has scored only one other time this season, but that catch was important as well, being it helped the Lions beat Minnesota for a big win a few weeks ago. While this play didn’t end the game for the Lions, it did end up helping them to an early lead on the field against a good team in Arizona.

St. Brown Developing Steadily for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all. The 86 yards was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 511 yards and 1 touchdown to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

After being boosted by this play and the rookie record, it will be fascinating to see how well St. Brown can continue his development for the future if he can stay healthy and producing on the field.

READ NEXT: Amon-Ra St. Brown Rejects Personal Success for Lions Wins