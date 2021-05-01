Amon-Ra St. Brown Sends Motivational Message After Joining Lions

The Detroit Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft, and as a result, little will be guaranteed to the player as he comes into the league.

Even though that’s the case, St. Brown figure to have a huge chance to come to the Lions and play a huge role for the team given the fact that the Lions have major holes in their wideout group. Even such, he could be expected not to let that go to his head whatsoever as he makes his transition to the league.

After St. Brown was selected, he hopped on Twitter and explained that he isn’t about to start taking things for granted, and the time for work begins now.

One common thread between the players the Lions have taken? All of them embody what Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and company talk about when they say they want all their players on the team to truthfully love the game inside and out. That starts with a respect for the game, and to see the rookies sharing this early bodes well for the culture the team is building.

Hard working and humble, St. Brown has as good a shot as any wideout to make a huge rookie impact. If he does, it will be due to this mindset first and foremost.

Matt Leinart: St. Brown Could Become Steal

It was a minor shock to see St. Brown on the board for the Lions in the fourth-round when they were on the clock, and that point was proven by former USC quarterback Matt Leinart. As Leinart, who is also a college football analyst for FOX Sports said, whomever gets St. Brown could be looking at a steal.

Someone is going to draft Amon-Ra St Brown and get an absolute stud. Shocked he is on the board still. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) May 1, 2021

Now, the Lions are that team and Leinart’s words are interesting. He would know being close to the program out west how good St. Brown can be, and what type of talent and personality he has. Leinart proclaiming this a potential steal for the Lions early on the third day of the draft seems very significant for Detroit.

Perhaps the reason he can be a steal is this tough mindset.

St. Brown’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. During his career with the Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Most Underrated WR in College Football ✌️ || USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Junior 6’1 195 lbs Last year’s draft had a very strong wide receiver class, but this year’s could be just as strong. Ja’Marr Chase, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, DeVonta… 2021-03-13T03:00:09Z

St. Brown will never have to be a bodybuilder like his father was, but if he can come in with speed and strength and give Detroit’s wideout group a boost, that would be a big development for the team’s offense given what they have lost this offseason.

