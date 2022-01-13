Amon-Ra St. Brown Offers Emotional Reaction to Winning Rookie Award

The Detroit Lions may have unearthed a star in the form of rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the player added yet another significant feather into his cap for the 2021 season after a solid Week 18.

St. Brown was up for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week voting, and fans were able to pull him through by getting out the vote. St. Brown’s big performance against Green Bay was good enough to vault him to the top of the leaderboard for this week, and provide yet another humbling experience for the young player.

St. Brown was pushed to the award by the votes of Lions fans, and it seemed to be something the young pass catcher was overwhelmed by. Following the announcement of the award, St. Brown tweeted about winning it and claimed he never thought the day would come that he would get it done.

Never thought the day would come 🥺 https://t.co/w10T6sM6Ag — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) January 13, 2022

The young receiver is a very humble and introspective young man, and the right kind of team leader for the Lions to have in the future with this in mind. It’s nice to see him reap some of the rewards for an exceptional season on the field with the Lions.

St. Brown Claimed Pepsi Rookie of the Week Voting

How was St. Brown able to claim the award? Fans pushed him over the top with a serious voting campaign. The Lions’ official Twitter account was integral to getting the information out which helped St. Brown claim the honor. The site even offered a major incentive by promising they would change their Twitter profile photo to a shot of a young St. Brown if he was able to claim the award.

Have you voted for #PepsiROTW today?https://t.co/nQokP98NOS If @amonra_stbrown wins this week, we'll change our profile pic to this pic.twitter.com/dzf5K0mspl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 12, 2022

As luck would have it, St. Brown won the award, and the Lions followed through on their promise as well.

It’s just another fun way the Lions and St. Brown are connecting early in his young career with the team.

St. Brown’s Finish to 2021 Season Offers Hope

A big reason the Lions were able to get the win? The way St. Brown performed in the season-finale against the Packers. The rookie not only shattered Roy Williams’ franchise record for receiving yards in a season by a first-year player in the game, he also find a way into the end zone and collected 109 yards on the day. In addition to the touchdown, St. Brown looked like a major weapon most of the afternoon for the Lions catching and running with the ball.





Amon Ra St Brown will be TOP 5 One Day! – 109 Yards + TD in season Ender🔥😳 2022-01-10T00:12:07Z

St. Brown has been on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the catches he made in this game was one that could springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and the fact he turned in more during the season finale is huge for his confidence, as is the award.

It’s clear he is going to be a stud in the making for the Lions, and if anyone needs a reason why, they can point to the way St. Brown finished the year as evidence.

