Amon-Ra St. Brown Joins Calvin Johnson With Impressive Touchdown

The Detroit Lions look to have a star in the making in wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it’s looking as if there is nothing the player can’t do on offense.

St. Brown has made his presence felt in a big way as a pass catcher in recent weeks, but this week, the team gave him a chance to shine as runner and he did not disappoint. Against the Seattle Seahawks, St. Brown was able get in the end zone with a running play which was a huge play that proves how dangerous a player he is becoming.

St. Brown was dialed up on a draw play and ended up delivering a long touchdown run for the team. It was his first rushing score of his career, and a nice scamper which ended up getting the Lions on the board. Here’s a look at the play:

The Lions have needed big plays to spark their offense, and it’s notable that the player delivering them has been none other than St. Brown. In a lost season, that is something that is very notable and cool to see for a solid rookie stud.

St. Brown Makes History at Wideout With Rush

Detroit wideouts aren’t typically adept at running the ball, but it’s becoming clear that St. Brown is a rare talent. Interestingly enough, St. Brown was the first wideout to rush for a score for the Lions since Calvin Johnson turned the trick back in 2007. It was also the longest run a Lions wideout has had since Johnson as the team’s PR account pointed out.

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown produces his 1st-career rushing TD on a 26-yard score. He is the 1st Lions WR to rush for a TD since @calvinjohnsonjr in 2007. This is the longest rush by a Lions WR since Johnson's. St. Brown & Johnson are the only Lions rookie WRs to rush for TDs. pic.twitter.com/zIn3UvFxHV — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 2, 2022

Johnson recently went into the Hall of Fame, and while it’s early to proclaim St. Brown is on that same path, it’s obvious that he has some major talent to rely on for the Lions. This stat only proves how good he is and can be

St. Brown Coming on Strong for Lions

So far this season, St. Brown hasn’t put up huge numbers at all until late in the year. The 90 yards against the Cardinals was a season-high for the receiver, and during Week 13, St. Brown only has 601 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Still, it’s significant to see the young receiver getting better and better as the season has worn on. The Lions haven’t necessarily targeted St. Brown consistently this year, so it’s remarkable that he is producing as well as he is at this point in time in his rookie season in the league.

Here is St. Brown’s best play so far this year other than his Week 15 score, when he got into the end zone against Minnesota for the game winning score in Week 13:





Play



Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights – 2021 Week 13 Lions vs. Vikings Check out highlights from Amon-Ra St. Brown's big day against the Vikings! Up next: #DETvsDEN | TV: FOX Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-12-06T02:46:35Z

St. Brown is only gaining in confidence as the season wears on, and he can add running back to his tool belt as a player on the field.

