Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lets Loose on Bears Fans [LOOK]

Trash talking between division rivals is inevitable in the NFL. But it’s going to be worse if there are two brothers involved.

On the latest episode of The St. Brown Brothers podcast from The 33rd Team, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trolled Chicago Bears fans for their energy level at the 2023 NFL draft.

St. Brown didn’t hold back, as he also threw shade toward his brother’s team.

“Did you see how deflated they looked?” St. Brown asked his brother, Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. “They looked deflated, like you guys during the whole season.”

“You should have seen it. It was the worst fan base ever. Like this (heads down), on their phones. Just tired.

“You see the Lions next to them. Just turnt, it. They were standing up, and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything.”

Equanimeous countered that the Lions fans were excited because Amon-Ra walking by gave them a reason to be excited. That is certainly true, but Amon-Ra is also correct that, at least during Amon-Ra’s video, the Bears fans were rather stoic.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Visits Green Room at NFL Draft

As a fourth-round pick in 2021, St. Brown didn’t get to experience the NFL draft like the top prospects get to. But with an invitation to announce one of Detroit’s selections this year, St. Brown received a little taste of the draft festivities.

He made the most of the opportunity.

St. Brown caught Bears fans looking, as he described it, “deflated” because he was in attendance at the NFL draft. He recorded a video on his phone while walking past Bears fans, who appeared to be looking down at their phones, looking disinterested.

Next up in the video were Lions fans, who were cheering behind the Pro Bowl receiver.

On the podcast, St. Brown shared that at the draft, he received the opportunity to spend time with several legendary players, including Devin Hester and DeMarcus Ware. St. Brown also took a peak at the green room.

“I’m in the green room for the first time ever, where all the first-round guys were sitting. I’m like, d***, this is pretty nice,” the receiver said. “Really nice.”

Before announcing one of Detroit’s picks, St. Brown told the crowd how nice the setup was. Unfortunately for St. Brown, it just took a long time until he was able to get on stage.

St. Brown said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to announce Detroit’s first two picks on Day 2, so that kept St. Brown waiting for awhile. Then the Lions executed a couple draft trades that delayed the receiver announcing a pick even further.

But at least the pick St. Brown announced was notable — quarterback Hendon Hooker at No. 68 overall in the third round.

Equanimeous St. Brown Pushes Back on Bears Fans Energy Level

In addition to arguing Lions fans were only excited for St. Brown’s video because it was a chance to meet the Pro Bowl receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown defended his team’s fan base.

“What do you mean, bro? They’re f****** resting energy,” he said. “They went crazy for the pick. They went crazy for every pick.”

As always, it should be pretty thrilling, when the Lions and Bears meet twice during the 2023 regular season. The St. Brown brothers facing each other again should only add to the intrigue.

NFL fans should learn the dates and times of those two matchups when the schedule is released on May 11.