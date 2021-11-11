Anthony Lynn Explains Josh Reynolds’ Timetable for Lions’ Offense

The Detroit Lions are looking for a second-half jump-start on offense, and the biggest way the team is looking to find this help is by slotting in Josh Reynolds at wideout.

Big plays have been lacking from the Lions, so the team is hoping that Reynolds can be a big part of the solution moving forward for the team. That’s just what offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is looking for as well as he gets a new player into the mix for the rest of the season.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, November 11 posted to DetroitLions.com, Lynn spoke and talked about Reynolds coming to the team. As he said, the wideout’s connection with quarterback Jared Goff was a huge reason the team made the move to pick him up, and the coach believes it’s something that can help the Lions in a big way down the stretch offensively.

“I definitely think that can help, that’s why we acquired him. Jared and him had a prior relationship in Los Angeles, so they know each other very well. Jared spent some time with him this morning, so that can’t do nothing but help,” Lynn said of Reynolds.

As for what Reynolds can bring to the mix specifically, Lynn’s commentary was brief, but it was honest. As he said, he likes Reynolds’ tape and playmaking ability.

“His tape speaks for itself. He can make plays,” Lynn said.

The Lions will hope when they insert Reynolds in he can start to make some of those plays for the team quickly and put the chemistry he already has to good use.

Lynn Unsure When Reynolds Will Play

As for when the Lions could get Reynolds in the lineup, that remains anyone’s guess. He joined the team on Thursday, and was in practice, but hadn’t been with the team for long when he caught up with Lynn, his new offensive coordinator. To that end, Lynn wasn’t sure what could play out with Reynolds or how soon he could get in the mix for Detroit.

“I don’t know. I just met him 30 minutes ago,” Lynn joked to the media on Thursday morning. “He’ll come out here, work a little bit (Thursday) and we’ll see how much he can pick up.”

It would be a big surprise if Reynolds can be up to speed in enough time to play on Sunday, but with the chemistry he has built in with Goff, anything is possible if he can get the basics of a new offense down quickly. The wideout needy Lions have to hope that he can find a quick way into the lineup if at all possible.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Here’s a look at some highlights from his Rams career:





Play



Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HD Josh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

At 6-3, Reynolds is a big body and the type of wideout the team could be missing to help them stretch the field. Whenever he joins the team, Reynolds could be of benefit for the team.

READ NEXT: Analyst Called Josh Reynolds to Lions Prior to Signing