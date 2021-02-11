Anthony Lynn Sums Up Lions’ Offensive Approach With Epic Quote

Since the hiring of Dan Campbell, many folks have scrambled to figure out what the Detroit Lions offense might look like when the new staff gets going and imprints their vision on the team.

Many have wondered if the Lions will be more run-heavy given Campbell’s desire for toughness. Others have maintained that Campbell might want to pass the ball more given his experience with the New Orleans Saints as an assistant coach lately.

The man who will determine what really happens is offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. It’s harder to get an idea of what Lynn could want to do, but as he explained when speaking with the media, the answer to that question is pretty obvious from a coaching standpoint.

What type of offense will the Lions have? It doesn’t really matter as long as it’s one that helps the team win some games.

New Lions OC Anthony Lynn: "At the end of the day, we just want to win damn games. If we’ve gotta throw it 50 times, we will. If we’ve gotta run it 50 times, we will." But adds, "I believe the more ways you can run it, the more ways you can throw it." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 10, 2021

In reality, that’s exactly what offense should be about. Many will try to claim the Lions should be one thing or another, but the team simply needs to find the right balance on the field to make them winners. Whether that involves throwing the ball multiple times or running the ball multiple times shouldn’t exactly matter.

Lynn is smart enough to know that his career in the city will be determined by wins and losses and nothing else, so it’s smart that he believes the approach to win will be whatever the given game should dictate on offense.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

1. Header Here

Anthony Lynn Loves Lions Offensive Line

If there’s one element that could help the Lions be competitive on offense immediately, it’s the play of the team’s offensive line. With Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, the team has a couple anchors up front for the future. Additionally, Jonah Jackson is a player that Lynn likes moving forward for the line. In speaking about the group, he seemed to hint that the team is in good shape at the spot according to him.

Anthony Lynn called the Lions OL their deepest unit, need more depth at OT but likes the interior guys. Said he met with Jonah Jackson today. "He’s a young up and coming stud. I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen so far with the offensive line." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 10, 2021

Whether or not the Lions want to run the ball 50 times or throw it 50 times, having a good line will help them with regards to run blocking and pass protection. Keeping the line boosted is going to be a goal of the front office, and the fact that depth is good is certainly great news for the team moving forward.

Lions Offensive Changes Will Be Deep

Detroit is already set to trade Matthew Stafford, and could lose Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay as well, which should change the dynamic of their offense in a major way moving forward. The team will likely gain Jared Goff in the swap, and could move to a more run-first offense that helps Goff show off his strengths as a passer in the play action game. Having the personnel to do this will be key, but it’s clear that the Lions are going to see some big changes next season already given these facts.

Whether the team is more run or pass based should figure to change week to week, but the emphasis on winning games won’t for Lynn and company.

READ NEXT: Duce Staley Gushes Over D’Andre Swift