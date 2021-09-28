Key Lions Assistant ‘Interested’ in Top College Football Job: Report

The Detroit Lions have only had three games with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, but already, the team could have to prepare themselves for life after their key coach.

Already, Lynn could be a hot commodity on the market, and others could be looking at him for a job, but not in the NFL ranks. Lynn could be on the list for a college job, specifically at USC, and it’s an opportunity that he could be very interested in.

NFL insider Jim Trotter broke the news that boosters from the school had already contacted Lynn about the coaching vacancy with the school, and Lynn would be receptive to the job. The school, however, has not had any official contact with Lynn thus far.

USC boosters have reached out to @Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn to gauge his interest in the university’s vacancy (the answer: he would be interested in the job). To date there has been no contact between the school and Lynn. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) September 27, 2021

If Lynn were to be interested, it would not be a surprise. USC is one of the top jobs in college football given their stature in the PAC-12. Additionally, the move would represent a move back to California for Lynn, where he has been based the last few seasons when he was coaching the Los Angeles Chargers. To that end, the move could be natural for Lynn should the parties each have interest down the line.

At the very least, this is something the Lions are going to have to keep their eyes on with Lynn in the future.

Lynn’s Career Biography

Lynn, 52, has a wide-ranging background in football stemming from his days as a player. From 1992-1999, Lynn was a running back in the league and the highlight of his career was winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos. Quickly after in 2002, Lynn began his coaching career in Denver, then went to. Jacksonville, Dallas, Cleveland and the Jets as a running backs coach. In 2016, he was the Bills offensive coordinator and took the job with the Chargers. Lynn went 33-31 as the coach there, and worked with Justin Herbert during the 2020 season. To that end, he might have the right blend of experience for the Lions, or anyone else who is looking for a coach that will have a good offensive mind.

Lions Offense Solid Thus Far Under Lynn

Lynn has been impressive in a short amount of time with Detroit. This season, he came into his first year with the Lions having a team that had a new quarterback and a depleted wideout group. With that team, Lynn has managed some decent results early on. Detroit’s offense has been a middle of the pack unit, ranking 17th in the NFL in total offense with 353 yards per-game and 1,059 yards total through three games. Through the air, the Lions have the 14th rated passing offense with 742 total yards and 247.3 yards per-game. On the ground, the Lions are the 14th ranked rushing attack, averaging 105.7 yards per-game on the ground with 317 total yards and 3 touchdowns.

Obviously, Lynn has done a nice job since taking over, and it will be interesting to watch and see how the team evolves the rest of the year. No doubt others are taking notice of this when weighing Lynn for potential jobs in the future.

One of those jobs could be back in Los Angeles.

