In-Demand Offensive Coordinator Will Interview for Lions Coaching Job

The Detroit Lions are doing their diligence in terms of their coaching search, and as another week presses on, the team is set to get a look at another interesting name they could hire to be their next boss.

This week, the Lions will meet with Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith joins an already jam packed list for the Lions which includes already interviewed candidates such as Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy and Darrell Bevell.

Smith will interview for the Detroit job on Tuesday according to reports.

Titans OC Arthur Smith interviewed Sunday night with the Jaguars for their HC job, per source. Smith is scheduled to interview today for HC jobs with the Jets, Falcons and Chargers, then the Lions on Tuesday. Jets also interviewing Saints’ DB coach Aaron Glenn today for HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021

Coming into this week, it was no slam dunk that the Lions would even get to talk to Smith, but it appears as if he is going to take all interviews even after the Titans were eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend. As a result of that elimination, Smith can be hired for a new job at any time now.

Detroit is set to get a closer look at him this week.

Why Arthur Smith Might Make Sense for Lions

A big reason for the resurgence of the Titans the last few seasons has been Smith, the man who has risen through the ranks to become the team’s offensive coordinator. The Titans play smash mouth football with the run game, are physical up front and use a great down field passing game. Smith has won with Ryan Tannehill, so it’s more than possible that the Detroit personnel could fit him and his style like a glove given Matthew Stafford’s influence on the offense. This would be an interesting hire given the Lions strengths as well as Smith’s own personal strengths as a coach and coordinator.

Detroit Poised for Busy Interview Week

The Lions’ search will push on for yet another week, as the Lions will get a look at Dan Campbell, Smith and also Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles this week with interviews according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

A big few days for the #Lions, as their head coaching search accelerates. They’ll speak with: #Bucs DC Todd Bowles, #Saints TEs coach and assistant head coach Dan Campbell, and #Titans OC Arthur Smith over the next couple dyas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Campbell has experience as an interim coach given his work in Miami when he led the team to a 5-7 record, and has been mentioned as a head coaching candidate since then given his work in New Orleans as the team’s assistant head coach.

Bowles has a similar story, as he got his first taste of coaching action as an interim in Miami. After landing as the Arizona defensive coordinator, his star rose, and he became the New York Jets’ boss where he went 26-41 and got fired in 2018. In 2019, he re-united with Bruce Arians and took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense.

This year, Bowles’ defense has been solid with the Buccaneers given their status as a top 10 unit in the league. It’s important to remember he was a finalist in Detroit during the team’s 2008 search when they hired Jim Schwartz.

Regardless of what happens, the Lions are going to do their diligence this week with more interviews. Smith’s addition to the mix is interesting given how he has helped the Titans the last few seasons.

READ NEXT: Lions Incumbent Coach Reportedly Has Strong Interview With Team