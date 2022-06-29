Key Lions Coach Revealed to Have Rising Career Trajectory Beyond 2022

The Detroit Lions assembled quite a staff under Dan Campbell, and early in the careers of many, a big future is being speculated for some.

History may look back on the team’s coaching staff quite fondly in time, and that is being seen as the case for one rising star coach on the team.

Detroit’s defensive back coach Aubrey Pleasant was one of the more sought after assistant coaches this offseason. That could be with good reason given the fact that he is seen as one of the young stars in the game.

Pleasant was named in a piece by The Athletic as one of the 40 under 40 in terms of coaches and executives on a solid trajectory. This shows how highly regarded he is moving forward in terms of his career.

This offseason, Pleasant was in high demand for defensive coordinator jobs, but the Lions managed to keep him around for another season. This could be huge for the team’s defensive backfield and their future development given how well Pleasant has connected with this group so far.

Pleasant Praised by DeAngelo Hall for Coaching

Pleasant, the defensive backs coach for the Lions, started from the ground up as a quality control coach early in his career. While doing that, Pleasant overlapped with DeAngelo Hall, a former Pro Bowl defensive back and one of the better cornerbacks in the league once upon a time.

Hall might not have cared who Pleasant was at the time, but the young coach made an impression on the grizzled veteran quickly, which became clear when a story was shared by Hall about Pleasant from his time with the league. On an NFL TwitterSpace interview with Peter Schrager and Tom Pelissero, Hall told a great story about why Pleasant was one of his favorite position coaches in the league.

“Aubrey Plesant, he’s a guy who came up under Raheem Morris along with Kyle Shanahan and Mike Shanahan and Sean McVay. He was right alongside those guys, so he’s learned and picked up those same habits. He was a guy who started out on the offensive side of the football. I remember our first interaction,” Hall said. “He was just a little quality control guy. I can remember him working with the scout team. He’s servicing us on defense, the defense is out there trying to make plays, they’re servicing us, and his receivers were doing something a little funky. The secondary starts taking to Aubrey Pleasant. Most young quality control coaches would shut their mouth, take it. Aubrey Plesant just kind of said hold up there, started letting guys know ‘I’m not that one. I played the game, I understand the game.’ He went up and talked to guys and was telling guys, ‘I’ll whip you, I’ll whip you, alright D-Hall, I may have a problem with you.’ Pointed out some of the leaders of the secondary and was kind of complementary of us and was going in on our young guys. Instantly we knew this is a dude we can play for. He took a situation where guys were just on him and it could have been handled so many different ways. He made a joke out of it.”

As Hall went on to explain, Pleasant then moved over to the defensive side of the ball, where he became a personal favorite thanks to his communication skills.

“The next year he moved over to defense, and he became one of my favorite coaches. He understood the game and knew how to communicate it,” Hall said. “There was always times we’d have something on the board where a guy or two would struggle with it. Aubrey had this calming effect on the room where he was just able to dictate whatever was being said into layman’s terms so some of the other guys could understand it and pick it up. Just a great ball coach. Just a natural-born leader.”

Pleasant also quickly proved himself as a coach in Detroit. He got big results out of a much-maligned defensive back group most of 2021. While Jeff Okudah was lost to injury, the Lions were able to develop players like Jerry Jacobs, AJ Parker and Bobby Price while seeing the continued evolution of Amani Oruwariye into a league stud. All made plays down the stretch for the team in a big way, and Pleasant was a major reason why.

Pleasant’s Career Biography

After growing up in Flint, Michigan, Pleasant attended Wisconsin where he was a three-year letter winner from 2005-2008. He attended Michigan as a graduate assistant in 2011, and from there was he team’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2012. In 2013, he coached with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching intern, then advancing to the Washington Football Team for the same role. From 2014-2016, he was a defensive quality control coach in Washington. He joined McVay’s staff from 2017 until his departure following the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant is seen as a fast-riser in the coaching industry by many, as many have said that he could be a potential coordinator in the making one day. That looks to be the case after a solid first season in Detroit, and also after learning about the respect he has gained in the league.

Soon, Pleasant could be heading for bigger and better things in the league.

