Rival Considering Fast-Rising Lions Coach for Coordinator Job: Report

The Detroit Lions have one of the best young staffs in the NFL, and folks are starting to take notice of that with some potential interest for promotions coming down the pipe.

A few coaches in the form of Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant look like they are primed to be a part of the next wave of Detroit coaches who get jobs elsewhere after cutting their teeth with the Lions. In the case of one of those coaches, the hire could be happening sooner rather than later on.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero as well as Steve Wyche, the Minnesota Vikings requested Aubrey Pleasant for an interview at defensive coordinator.

The #Vikings put in a request to interview #Lions DBs coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job, sources tell @wyche89 and me. Pleasant worked with (soon-to-be) new Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell last season in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

“The Vikings put in a request to interview Lions DB’s coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator job, sources tell Steve Wyche and me. Pleasant worked with (soon-to-be) new Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell last season in L.A,” Pelissero tweeted.

In recent weeks, Pleasant has received a ton of credit and and was recently praised by former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall as a rising star in the coaching ranks. Kevin O’Connell would know Pleasant from their time in Los Angeles, so it might not be a shock to hear that he is considering him for this role.

The Lions would like Pleasant to return and would appreciate if he would stay in the mix to become their defensive coordinator one day should Glenn leave. Will that happen? Only time will tell, and others are in the mix for the job in addition to Pleasant.

Lions Will Keep Glenn as Defensive Coordinator

Though Pleasant could be drawing interest on the market, the Lions have some good news coming down the pipe in the fact that New Orleans is not going to be hiring Aaron Glenn. On Monday, February 7, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Saints would be keeping Dennis Allen as their head coach, elevating him to the position after the retirement of Sean Payton a few weeks back.

Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Once again Allen replaces Sean Payton, minus the interim title. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

For the Lions, that’s a major win considering Glenn figures to be a rising star at defensive coordinator. He received a pair of coaching interviews in this cycle and seems to be a figure that could be depended on for even more play in the future as it relates to that moving forward. Detroit will be happy to keep Glenn for continuity’s sake so that their defense can keep developing in the right direction. Glenn was a big part of that turnaround in 2021.

Even if Pleasant moves on, Glenn will still be around to call the shots, which is significant for the Lions.

Pleasant’s Career Biography

After growing up in Flint, Michigan, Pleasant attended Wisconsin where he was a three-year letter winner from 2005-2008. He attended Michigan as a graduate assistant in 2011, and from there was he team’s assistant defensive backs coach in 2012. In 2013, he coached with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching intern, then advancing to the Washington Football Team for the same role. From 2014-2016, he was a defensive quality control coach in Washington. He joined McVay’s staff from 2017 until his departure following the 2020 season as cornerbacks coach.

Pleasant is seen as a fast-riser in the coaching industry by many, as many have said that he could be a potential coordinator in the making one day. That looks to be the case after a solid first season in Detroit, and the Vikings could offer him that chance starting now.

READ NEXT: Aaron Glenn Sends Lions Message During Interview Process