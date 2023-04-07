Blockbuster New Lions’ Trade Pitch Centers on Adding Explosive Playmaker

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed an impressive offseason by most metrics, but what if there was a way to make it even better?

With nearly $23 million in cap space, the chance does still remain for another big splash out of the team via the trade market. Austin Ekeler has been frustrated with contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps placing him on the market.

Is there a connection for the Lions in spite of the fact that the team just signed running back David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million dollar deal in free agency? According to Bleacher Report, perhaps there should be. Writer Maurice Moton took a closer look at Ekeler’s market and the cases for and against contenders making a deal.

Detroit was listed, and Moton made an interesting case for his addition to the team. As he explained, losing Jamaal Williams may be a bigger deal to the team than many think, and adding another superstar to create arguably the best backfield in football could be a perfect response.

“At the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Dan Campbell said the team will find a way to keep D’Andre Swift on the field, which could mean fewer touches for him. The Lions have $22.9 million in cap space, so they can go after a luxury playmaker. Ekeler, Swift and David Montgomery would shape up as arguably the league’s best running back group,” Moton wrote in the piece.

The trouble with such a move? The Lions already have two solid running backs, so bringing in a third could be problematic to help them co-exist. Montgomery figures to play a big role for the team being he collected 1,117 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.

Additionally, the Lions would likely have to part with valuable draft capital to facilitate such a trade at a spot where they have already signed a player. With four picks in the first two rounds of the draft, the Lions could choose to beef up their defense.

Still, Ekeler is an intriguing talent for plenty of reasons, and creating potentially the best backfield in the NFL on an already-stacked top-three offense in the league is interesting to say the least.

Lions Ground Game Eying Jump After Solid 2022 Season

Do the Lions need to add a dynamic player like Ekeler? That notion could be in question, especially after the minor overhaul the team has seen during the 2023 offseason.

With Williams in the mix, the Lions reshaped the trajectory of their ground attack. After signing as a free agent in the 2021 offseason, Williams found a home in Detroit the last two seasons, rushing for a total of 1,667 yards and 20 total touchdowns from 2021-2022 while also becoming one of the team’s top culture fits.

In spite of making history by passing Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a running back in 2022 with 17 scores, Williams departed for New Orleans after being offered a contract by Detroit he found “disrespectful.”

D’Andre Swift has also played a significant role in the resurgence. This past year, Swift put up a total of 931 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns. That was notable given he only played in 14 total games with eight starts. Health had a lot to do with that, and most of his production over the last few seasons that has been lost has come as a result of injury.

It’s fair to remember that Detroit’s rushing attack was already solid during the 2022 season. The team managed to rush for 2,179 total yards, and nearly 128.2 yards per-game on average. They also totaled 23 touchdowns. On paper, that seems like a strength. With Montgomery coming to the team and Swift remaining, the Lions should remain just as elite.

Though that is the case, a compelling argument could be made for adding a player like Ekeler to put the team completely over the top, especially since Swift is on the final year of his contract in 2023, and not a lock to return on a new deal in 2024.

Austin Ekeler’s Career Stats & Highlights

At running back, there seems to be few true game-changers anymore in the league, but Ekeler would certainly qualify as one such player to remember.

An undrafted free agent coming into the league in 2017 out of Western Colorado, Ekeler cracked the Chargers’ roster out of training camp that year and hasn’t looked back on making an impact in the league since that time.

Ekeler has produced 3,727 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns in the last five seasons. He’s also proven a top weapon in the passing game, with 3,448 yards and 29 touchdowns through the air. While he has not been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro, this work has led Ekeler to be voted as one of the top 100 NFL players from 2022, placing at 46th.

In terms of fit with Detroit, it’s hard to argue that Ekeler wouldn’t make sense for the team given his dynamic talent and overwhelming ability out of the backfield. He’s been a true game-changer during his time in the league.

It will be up to the Lions to determine if they wish to add yet another piece to the team’s already loaded running back room.