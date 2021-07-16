Epic Barry Sanders High School Highlights Surface [WATCH]

Barry Sanders was a special talent when he played with the Detroit Lions, but the roots of that talent began long before those days when the running back was just a kid in high school.

Many NFL players take time to develop, but Sanders wasted no time developing and showcasing his talents to the masses. Even in high school, Sanders was putting players on skates routinely and displaying the moves which would lead him to the Heisman Trophy, immortality in Detroit and also the Hall of Fame.

Watching Sanders run in high school was almost just like watching him at Oklahoma State or with the Lions. ESPN put together a look at some rare footage of Sanders running in high school, and it’s obvious that he was always the most talented guy on the field at any given time.





Lots of the folks playing against Sanders look justifiably overmatched, as would be expected dealing with a player of his ilk. For those who have never seen Sanders running the ball in high school, the highlights are as incredible as could be imagined.

Sanders’ Career NFL Stats

To see Sanders run the ball for Lions fans through the years was to believe given what he was able to do with the team on the field. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlights in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, something that was constantly proved with every big play he turned in.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what has been happening with Calvin Johnson and the team.

Why Sanders Will Forever Remain a Lions Legend

Since, time has healed all wounds and Sanders has patched things up with the Lions and has become engaged in their alumni group. He also makes several visits a year to games the team is playing in, and was recently named to Detroit’s All-Century team, which is a major feather in his cap given what he was able to do as a team leader and a dominating force in the franchise.

As a result of his early retirement, Sanders maintains his health and vitality and looks phenomenal. It’s not a stretch to say that he could possibly still grind out some tough yards in the league at this point in time.

Watching where his story began, it’s easy to see what a great athlete Sanders has been from the beginning.

