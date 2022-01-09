Barry Sanders Cheers Lions for Play: ‘The Fight Has Been Incredible’

The Detroit Lions have fought hard during the 2021-22 season, and continue to not give up on the field even in spite of the fact they are struggling through a tough year.

That fact has impressed many on the outside, and franchise legends can also be included as it relates to that fact. Former running back Barry Sanders was watching the Lions play a gritty game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, and admitted how impressed he was with the way the team was playing.

As Sanders tweeted, he was very impressed watching the Lions play this year and loves the fight the team has shown on the field.

I love the way the @Lions have fought all season. Whether we win or lose, the fight in this team has been incredible. #RoarFor2022 and great things to come! https://t.co/9NUlvemrzm — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 9, 2022

“I love the way the Lions have fought all season,” Sanders tweeted. “Whether we win or lose, the fight in this team has been incredible. #RoarFor2022 and great things to come!”

Sanders is right in that great things could be coming for the team, especially because the coaching staff is likely to return, and the team has multiple young difference makers on the roaster. Sanders follows these things closely, so it makes sense that he would be very encouraged by what he sees from the team.

These words are a big reason for Lions fans to feel good about the direction of the franchise moving forward.

Analyst: Lions Played Engaged and Energized Week 18

The Lions earned rave reviews for their play in Week 18 on the field, and it wasn’t just from people like Sanders. As Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer said watching the game, he was impressed with just how engaged and energized the Lions looked on the field for the final game of the year, something that might not be easy to do if nothing is on the line for the team.

Man, the Lions look so energized and engaged. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2022

This season, the Lions have stuck together and have not come apart at the seams in spite of a tough season on the field.

Jeff Saturday Thinks Lions Go ‘Worst to First’ for 2022

It isn’t only could be a good foundation for the team as it relates to winning, and that’s what a successful former player in the league thinks is going to happen once next year gets going.

Jeff Saturday, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, now works at ESPN. Saturday apparently recently opined that in his opinion, the Lions could be heading for a worst-to-first type turnaround in 2022. Fans on Twitter were writing about Saturday’s comments, and taking particular glee in them.

Jeff Saturday says that the Lions are most likely to go worst to first next year. Love it 👌🏼 — Kyle (@k_giibby) January 4, 2022

The Lions are making some noise late in 2021-22 with some wins and some close games and showing they might have building blocks for the future. That’s a fact that should leave fans very excited no matter what happens this offseason as the team works to improve.

Detroit should improve greatly this offseason, and combined with what plays out in 2022, it will be interesting to see if they can get things turned around in a big way like many are predicting will happen.

If it’s the case, Sanders would likely be the first to say he told everyone it was possible.

