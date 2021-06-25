Lions Cornerback Makes Interesting Future Uniform Request

Just a few years back, the Detroit Lions changed uniforms, and the design has been fairly popular with fans and players since that moment.

Even though that’s the case, folks are always pondering what kind of tweaks and changes can be made to the on-field apparel, and Lions players are no different. After the NFL revealed some changes to the uniform rules for the future, Detroit cornerback Mike Ford recently took to Twitter to make his own request of the team.

As Ford said, he wonders if the Lions can get a black alternate in their future.

Black alternatives..? — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) June 24, 2021

It’s a good question to ponder indeed considering the Lions nearly had a black alternate for a color rush design before going to their entirely gray uniforms a few years back. While that design also looks cool, finding a way to work the black back in might be a big win for the franchise moving forward, either in a jersey design or in a helmet design.

Obviously, a helmet or jersey like this would be very popular with the players.

NFL Revealed Jersey Changes

Why was Ford talking about this? The league revealed that they would allow teams to use alternate-color helmet designs in the future.

That change will allow teams to mix and match the helmets they use with their uniform combinations, so if the Lions did get a black helmet alternate, they could wear it with a white jersey. It would be interesting to see what the team could come up with in terms of designs in such an event.

Detroit is eligible for new uniforms next season, so it will be interesting to see if they apply for anything given this new rule is coming about.

Lions Jersey History

Detroit’s classic look is a throwback nod to their first looks from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time. Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during “big” home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

At the very least, it will be interesting to see if the Lions listen to their cornerback and begin considering putting black back into the rotation.

