Analyst: Bob Quinn’s Future With Lions ‘Not Looking Good’

The Detroit Lions have struggled in 2020 and most understand their coaching staff is under pressure, but how about the front office?

Bob Quinn certainly isn’t absolved from his role in the disaster that has been the 2020 season, and as a result, he gets his share of the blame as well for what’s happened on the field. As a result of this, Quinn could also be in trouble moving forward.

According to NFL.com writer Kevin Patra, Quinn and Patricia’s failures are putting their tenure in focus, and the general manager could also be in big trouble as it relates to his job security. That’s something that was learned from Week 4.

He wrote:

“It’s getting late already for Matt Patricia. His team has blown double-digit leads for the third time in four weeks this season to fall to 1-3. The former Patriots defensive coordinator leads a D that couldn’t stop a grade-school pillow fight. It didn’t help the coach that his best player, Matthew Stafford﻿, continues his up-and-down play, missing too many throws, taking bad sacks and throwing a terrible interception. The INT summed up Stafford’s day. Falling away in the pocket, Stafford badly underthrew T.J. Hockenson in the end zone for a Patrick Robinson pick. The QB had his TE open if he’d put the ball deeper into the end zone. Stafford completed just 54.8 percent of his passes with the INT and three TDs. Detroit needs the signal-caller to play perfectly to win right now. Sunday, Stafford was off the mark. Heading into the bye week, things aren’t looking good for Patricia and Bob Quinn’s future. In a playoffs-or-bust year, Detroit keeps crapping out after getting up big early.”

Most understand Patricia is in trouble, but several aren’t sure where Quinn could fall in the pecking order of blame. Make no mistake, the duo is tied at the hip given their failures and plan seems to be intertwined together. It’s hard to envision one going without the other, so in the end, Quinn could have to face trouble if the Lions clean house.

Bob Quinn Rated Low as Lions General Manager

Quinn hasn’t been getting high marks for his work as a general manager. Rotoworld contributor Patrick Daugherty took him to task this offseason. Recently, Daughtery ranked all the general managers in the NFL and Quinn came in at No. 30 on his list, just one spot above both brand new league bosses. It’s clear that Quinn is as close to the basement as possible in the league.

Here’s what Daugherty wrote:

“Do you have strong feelings about Bob Quinn? Does anybody? Where are the impact players? Where is the plan other than cycling through people Bill Belichick allowed to walk in free agency? Why was Jim Caldwell fired after back-to-back 9-7 seasons only to be replaced by Belichick’s least impressive mini-me, Matt Patricia? Nothing has gone right for Caldwell since his Patricia galaxy brain, with Patricia proving more adept at chasing off talent (Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs) than cultivating it. Not that Quinn has been killing it. His 2017 first-round pick, Jarrad Davis, just had his fifth-year team option declined. Quinn continues to overinvest in the running game. To a comical degree — Trey Flowers, Duron Harmon, Justin Coleman, Danny Shelton, Danny Amendola and literally eight others — Quinn only seems interested in ex-Patriots on the trade and free agent markets. How about instead of co-opting someone else’s identity, you create your own? This is the Detroit Lions. It’s going to take a big thinker to turn things around. Quinn only seems capable of copying someone else’s thoughts.”

That’s a pretty scathing take down of Quinn as well as his boss Matt Patricia. It’s clear the duo haven’t been successful early in their tenure. Daugherty was one of the first to imply that there wasn’t much hope here for Lions fans in 2020 and beyond with this duo at the helm.

Matt Patricia’s Future Murky With Lions

This week, Detroit heads into the bye week with a woeful record. The pressure from the fanbase to make a move will likely be immense, but that doesn’t mean the Lions are going to do so. In fact, probably far from it in the short term at this point in time.

Speaking to WXYZ’s Brad Galli after the 35-29 loss, Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett was asked directly about Patricia’s future. As he said, while there might not be a short term danger to Patricia, there is certainly a long term danger.

Breaking down the 1-3 Lions with @davebirkett, and what another blown lead means for Matt Patricia’s future: pic.twitter.com/oU6kLS8OTu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 4, 2020

Birkett said:

“I do think he should have concern for the long term future. I don’t think the Lions will make a move right now. I don’t know there’s much point to making a move after 4 games. 1-3, the Lions still have a shot, especially when you look at what’s ahead. I think the 7 teams before Thanksgiving, one of them has a winning record. We’re 36 games into Matt Patricia’s tenure as head coach. He inherited a 9 win team. When you look at what this team has done under Matt Patricia, there’s very little reason to believe that Matt Patricia is going to get a 4th season as head coach.”

Waiting until the end of the season might be painful for Lions fans, but it seems like the most likely scenario at this point for the team. Patricia had better hope he can use his upcoming schedule to make a run, or it could be curtains for the coach in Detroit.

It’s fair to remember Quinn as well when it comes to folks on the hot seat.

