Examining Biggest Positives From the Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia Era

It’s easy to proclaim the Detroit Lions’ tenures of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia a total failure considering the performance of the team on the field and their record through the years, and that’s been just the low hanging fruit folks have been most interested in picking lately.

While everyone understands the negative aspects greatly, it could be more interesting to think about the other side and try to identify was was done right by Detroit’s now recently dispatched duo. Clearly, not everything went well, but Quinn and Patricia did have a hand in some good things that might set the next front office and staff up well for the future once they get to town.

Here’s a look at some reasons Lions fans should be thankful for the previous regime, no matter how flawed they might be overall.

The Lions Drafted Kenny Golladay

Bob Quinn’s drafts certainly weren’t perfect, but he did find some studs along the way and the biggest is probably Golladay. For all of Quinn’s other misses, Golladay was a huge hit considering what he looks primed to be able to do in his career on the field in the Motor City. Perhaps Golladay wasn’t a fan of Matt Patricia’s coaching, but he might be more apt to stick in Detroit now that new blood will be coming to town. Between Golladay, Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus, there’s the potential for some offensive talent at wideout to build around for the next boss, and that was due to the scouting of Quinn and company in identifying Golladay as one of the next NFL beasts at wideout.

Detroit’s Offensive Line is Much Better Positioned to Succeed

Did Jim Schwartz and Jim Caldwell ever emphasize physicality and toughness in their offensive lines? Maybe or maybe not, but after Quinn and Patricia’s arrival there have at least been some tangible studs developed up front in Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson. Others, like Tyrell Crosby, are playing a solid depth and rotational role. While Graham Glasgow left in free agency, he was another solid player developed up front. There has been mistakes like Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but for the most part, the line is better now than it ever has been historically. The next staff has some major pieces to build around in the trenches thanks to Quinn and Patricia’s commitment to getting tougher up front on offense. That had long been a stated goal for Lions’ teams, but now, it looks as if it might be able to become more of reality.

D’Andre Swift Might Become a Future Lions’ Star

Many have tried and failed to make it in Detroit’s cursed backfield after Barry Sanders, but it’s becoming clear that D’Andre Swift could have the goods to become the next big thing at running back. Detroit’s front office drafted Swift, has stuck with him and has even nurtured him after a tough start to his rookie season. Give Patricia credit for how he handled the young back in the wake of that tough defeat in Week 1 in 2020. Instead of that moment crushing Swift, he’s bounced back and has only looked stronger. If he can get healthy and finish the season in a decent way, having an elite back could be a big selling point for a new staff and perhaps an elite offensive coordinator.

There’s Building Blocks on Defense

Many Lions fans will roll their eyes at this proclamation considering how bad Detroit’s defense has looked, but it’s true that the team has a few players worth mentioning on defense. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye has played a solid sophomore season and looks poised for more. Safety Tracy Walker looks primed for a breakout if he can get a consistent role moving forward. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand started his career hot, but might only need some new inspiration to turn things around. Defensive end Romeo Okwara could be a star in the making if the Lions commit to him. Finally, it’s far too early to give up on cornerback Jeff Okudah, who might become a solid player in time as he learns the ropes. The defense needs the most amount of work and needs a new staff badly, but providing some players get some fine tuning and improve, there might be more life here than many people think with the right coaching.

The Lions’ Salary Cap Situation Isn’t Desperate

Depending on what happens with the salary cap in 2021, the Lions could have a decent amount of wiggle room for a new front office to be a bit aggressive. As explained by Over The Cap, should the 2021 salary cap be around $175 million, the Lions would have about $13 million to play with before any further cuts, which would be around 16th in the league. Should there be a modest increase to $190 million, suddenly, the Lions would have $28 million with which to operate. The finances might be much tighter this year thanks to the pandemic meaning the first number will be closer to reality, but at the very least, the next general manager will not inherit a crisis situation where the team is significantly over the cap and needs to make drastic cuts across the roster just to get level. Work is left to be done on some fronts such as with Kenny Golladay’s potential extension, but the Lions should be in good shape for someone to hit the ground running thanks to Quinn’s decent management on this front.

