Brad Holmes Offers Intriguing Praise for Key 2021 NFL Draft Position

There are plenty of obvious needs the Detroit Lions have, but in recent weeks, quarterback has not been considered one given the big trade the team will be set to unveil in the coming weeks.

All of that could change more than a bit after one quote, though. Speaking on Tuesday, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes was asked to name some of the strongest positions in the draft. Right off the bat he named the safety position. Soon after that, though, he name-dropped the quarterback spot as particularly deep without being prompted whatsoever.

Surely, this revelation will ignite the Detroit fanbase to assume the team will strongly consider a quarterback when all is said and done even in spite of the fact that Jared Goff could be primed to enter the mix in the coming days.

Brad Holmes: "I like the crop of QBs that's coming out" in this year's draft … Have fun with that one, lions fans. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 2, 2021

This time of year, Holmes could be playing some impressive poker as well. Of course he will tout the fact that the quarterback class is strong given he will want to try and hoist up the price for the seventh pick in a trade. Many have speculated the Lions could want a ransom for the pick, and that would be especially true if the quarterback class was deep this year within the top 10.

At the very least, Holmes has spoken. Whether it’s fact or fiction, it’s clear that he appreciates the options the team has this year at the most important position on the field.

Brad Holmes Responds to Mel Kiper’s Request for Lions Draft

Interestingly, Holmes was offered the perspective of Mel Kiper on what the Lions should do. Kiper is always one of the most-watched prognosticators this time of year, and whenever Kiper produces a mock draft, folks listen. Kiper also makes the media rounds ahead of the draft to give his take on how teams should approach the draft, and in this vein, he had a big proclamation about the Lions recently.

According to Kiper, the Lions shouldn’t be looking at a quarterback in the draft given they will have Jared Goff in the mix moving forward. Instead, he thinks the team should be looking to target a wide receiver to help give the offense some new weaponry for the future.

Kiper said he wouldn't be considering a QB in first round if he was the Lions GM. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 1, 2021

Still, Holmes didn’t budge when asked to give a take on what Kiper said. As he admitted, the prognosticator will naturally have strong thoughts about what should happen for the Lions, but it isn’t going to change his mind about the process.

Holmes cracks a big smile when asked about Kiper’s comments that the Lions should stay away from a QB at 7. Said there are a bunch of different flavors of QBs in the draft: “When you’re picking in the top of the 10, I don’t think you can ignore” the QB position — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 2, 2021

Keeping an eye on the quarterbacks would be good business for Detroit regardless of what other positions the team may need when all is said and done.

Lions Chances of Drafting a Quarterback in 2021

The Lions will have Jared Goff set to come in the building, and he seems primed to be at least the short term solution for the team. Goff is still 26 and theoretically could still have his best days ahead of him considering the fact he is 6-5 as a starter in the playoffs, appeared in a Super Bowl and played late in the 2020-2021 season with a thumb injury. Knowing this, it’s a wiser bet the Lions would consider a wideout or a defensive player with their first selection this year. A quarterback to add to the mix could be prioritized later in the draft, however.

Given Holmes seems to appreciate the quarterback class, it wouldn’t be wise to bet on the Lions skipping the position entirely. It will be fascinating to see how much homework they do on the signal callers all things considered with Holmes’ position in mind.

