‘Home Run Hire:’ Lions Given Major Love for Brad Holmes Addition

The Detroit Lions made it official, hiring Brad Holmes to be their next general manager and the rave reviews have been pouring in for the move in the hours after it was revealed.

It’s clear while Holmes may not have been a household name coming into the process he has quickly become one after as folks have learned more about him and learned to appreciate what he could be bringing to the table in his next job.

Rams general manager Les Snead had rave reviews for Holmes as a person and as an executive and wished him well. Certainly, some of the traits he points to will help Holmes in a big way in his new job.

(2) his dynamic intelligence, his unwavering leadership and humility. All of those qualities will ensure he's set up to be successful in this next chapter of his career." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 14, 2021

“He’s got great emotional intelligence… even if he disagrees w/ you, it never feels confrontational” which brings people together for organizational solutions, Sean McVay said about new Lions GM Brad Holmes. McVay also said he spoke to Chris Spielman last week about Holmes. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 14, 2021

Taking it a step further, Charlie Campbell from Walter Football explained that the Lions are getting one of the best pure scouts in the business who’s banked lots of respect that could encourage other bright people to join him in Detroit down the road.

The Lions made a home run hire with Brad Holmes. In the scouting community he's regarded as one of the elite talent evaluators in the NFL and great to work with. Top scouts from other teams will want to work for Detroit because of Holmes, great job by Lions ownership. — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) January 14, 2021

Elsewhere, the Lions have been getting positive reviews for the hire elsewhere around the league according to veteran pundit Steve Wyche.

Can’t tell you how many people have contacted me to tell me how the @Lions made a strong GM hire with former @RamsNFL Dir. Of College Scouting Brad Holmes. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 14, 2021

Clearly, Holmes is highly-regarded and it’s good to see a positive reaction after the news.

Lions Statement on Brad Holmes Hire

After the news was confirmed, the Lions wasted no time welcoming Holmes to town. Both owner Sheila Ford Hamp as well as team president Rod Wood released statements, and focused on how they believe Holmes will help install a winning culture in Detroit moving forward in the future.

.@RodWood_Lions on the hiring of Brad Holmes as the team's EVP & GM: pic.twitter.com/seG021KEHt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 14, 2021

Obviously, the Lions are thrilled to have Holmes and he is their guy. That’s good news as it relates to the unity they seek to create within the organization at all levels. Holmes is the person who will set the tone atop the organization in a major way from this point forward, and it’s clear the Lions have a boss they feel they can work with.

Brad Holmes Biography

While general manager Les Snead will get credit for a lot of what the Rams do for good reason, it’s possible that Holmes might be one of the engines behind the team’s success. Los Angeles made a Super Bowl a few years back and has been able to sustain that success by the way they have drafted and the players they have found along the way. Holmes has been key in this as the director of college scouting. That means he’s made plenty of recommendations about who the team should draft as well as created their draft board.

At 41, Holmes will be one of the youngest general managers in the NFL, but he comes with major advantages considering he has helped build one of the best rosters in the NFL with limited draft means. Holmes will also know plenty about Detroit considering his uncle Luther Bradley was a first-round pick of the Lions back in 1978.

Holmes has been a very popular name in this cycle, with the Falcons having had him for a second interview as well. He is said to have impressed folks within the league too, which could have boosted his candidacy across the league with a variety of jobs.

Now that Holmes is in the mix, it’s nice to see he is generating buzz for the team. The hope for fans is he can live up to some of the early hype.

