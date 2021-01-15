Brad Holmes Sends First Official Message to Lions Fans [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have hired Brad Holmes to be their next general manager, and while plenty of other folks have spoken about the hiring process, the man of the hour has finally broken his silence.

On Friday afternoon, the Lions revealed the first statement by Holmes, and in it he talked directly to fans, saying he was excited to get to work and start on the process of building a team everyone can be proud of in Detroit.

Holmes said:

“Excited to get to work, looking forward to building this team with a collaborative approach in efforts to deliver a winner to this great city of Detroit, this passionate fanbase in order to uplift the community. One pride!”

Comments like that will fire up Lions fans who no doubt share the same vision with Holmes in terms of making the team a winner. Obviously, there’s a long way to go and more questions to be answered as it relates to the specific vision of both him and the team. For day one, though, it’s a good start to connect with the fans and offer some positive thoughts.

What to Watch During Brad Holmes’ Lions Press Conference

Holmes is officially the hire in Detroit as revealed by the team on Thursday, so the next course of action will be to see when he has his introductory press conference and what is said as it relates to the specifics of his plan for the team. At that time, folks will have a much better idea of the potential plan Holmes has to turn around the team on the field, plus they will have a better idea of the person who is taking over the leadership role.

Reports suggest that the Lions are targeting Dan Campbell to be their head coach, and by the time Holmes speaks, that deal could be official. The words of the new boss on the coaching hire and process will be interesting as well, so watching for that will be important. Questions about Matthew Stafford’s future, how to rebuild the team’s struggling defense and what happens at wide receiver will be interesting avenues Holmes could be asked to explore.

Brad Holmes Biography

While general manager Les Snead will get credit for a lot of what the Rams do for good reason, it’s possible that Holmes might be one of the engines behind the team’s success. Los Angeles made a Super Bowl a few years back and has been able to sustain that success by the way they have drafted and the players they have found along the way. Holmes has been key in this as the director of college scouting. That means he’s made plenty of recommendations about who the team should draft as well as created their draft board.

At 41, Holmes will be one of the youngest general managers in the NFL, but he comes with major advantages considering he has helped build one of the best rosters in the NFL with limited draft means. Holmes will also know plenty about Detroit considering his uncle Luther Bradley was a first-round pick of the Lions back in 1978.

Holmes has been a very popular name in this cycle, with the Falcons having had him for a second interview as well. He is said to have impressed folks within the league too, which could have boosted his candidacy across the league with a variety of jobs.

Now that Holmes is in the mix, it’s nice to see him reaching out to the fanbase with an early message.

