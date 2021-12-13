Lions Swipe Talented Former Rose Bowl MVP From Titans on Waivers

The Detroit Lions are facing a tough spot on their roster in terms of depth in the second level, so the team has no choice but to turn their attention elsewhere to find players that can make a late-season impact.

Like they’ve done in the past, the Lions once again made a move to nab a player off another roster and it was successful. On Monday, December 13, the Lions revealed that they were awarded safety Brady Breeze off the Tennessee Titans via waivers.

Breeze’s addition to the roster was part of a sweeping day of roster moves. Sadly, as Breeze enters, the team lost stud undrafted cornerback Jerry Jacobs to an emotional ACL injury. Additionally, Corey Ballentine was forced to go on the COVID-19 reserve list for the team.

#Lions announce roster moves: Awarded S Brady Breeze via waivers from Tennessee. Placed CB Jerry Jacobs on Reserve/Injured. Placed CB Corey Ballentine on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 13, 2021

Breeze has spent the 2021 season with the Titans and has been a member of the team’s practice squad since he was selected in the 2021 draft while playing some snaps on the roster. The Titans, as most playoff teams, are simply loaded at this point in time from a roster standpoint, making scooping up a player like Breeze easier for a team who needs him like Detroit.

Depth at safety and in the secondary has been a struggle for Detroit, so Breeze is coming into a good situation for his new team quite immediately.

Breeze’s Stats and Highlights

This past year, Breeze was a sixth-round pick of Tennessee and had a productive four-year career with the Oregon Ducks. Breeze put up 95 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 5 passes defended, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumbles recovered for touchdowns. It was that kind of across the board production that helped earn Breeze the 2020 Rose Bowl MVP on the defensive side of the ball. Breeze was also a coaches pick for PAC-12 Conference First Team on special teams, so he could make an instant impact there for the Lions if they choose.

In the NFL, Breeze has seen action in five games this season, but hasn’t registered a stat. There’s clearly a lot to like from Breeze that would show why the Lions would make a move to nab him. In Detroit, he could potentially see the field faster.

How Breeze Could Fit for Lions’ Future

It’s clear that Breeze is the kind of gritty football player the Lions and Dan Campbell love. His motor is relentless and he is a gritty player that has made a living playing special teams and making things happen when he does see the field on defense. The Lions could be embarking on a season of change at safety this offseason, with Tracy Walker slated to be a free agent. While Walker has maintained he wants to return, he could price himself out of Detroit, or the Lions themselves could move on. Will Harris has also had an up and down career at safety, so there is no telling what might happen at the spot this offseason.

Breeze could come in and get a look late in the season to perhaps earn himself a role for 2022 or beyond, or at the very least, inclusion on the team’s practice squad or a future’s deal. For the Lions to pluck Breeze, they must like him at this point in time. As a result, it will be fascinating to see what his future holds in Detroit.

